Transfer Rumour: Wayne Rooney open to Old Trafford exit for £1m-a-week wages in China

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer.

What’s the story?

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is willing to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season in order to seal a move to China. According to reports in The Sun, the England international is set to receive a mega-deal worth £1 million per week if he completes a switch to the Far East.

The former Everton man has struggled for regular game time and has been forced to spend time on the bench. He is in search of regular football and is open to the idea of leaving United later in the summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Rooney is both his club’s and his country’s all-time leading goalscorer. He surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 49 goals in England’s 2-0 win over Switzerland in the Euro 2016 qualifiers.

The Red Devils star also scored a much-needed equaliser in United’s 1-1 draw against Stoke City last week. The goal at the Britannia Stadium saw Rooney overtake Charlton to become United’s all-time leading goalscorer with 250 goals to his name.

At the club level, the 31-year-old has won every possible trophy with United. The FA Cup medal was long overdue but he added that to his trophy cabinet after the Old Trafford club won it last season.

The heart of the matter

Under Jose Mourinho, the striker began the season as a first team regular. However, things have changed since then and the forward has been a bit part player in the Premier League. He has only eight starts to his name and lack of opportunities have seen him re-consider his future at Old Trafford.

Rooney is one of the top earners at United and his current contract will expire at the end of the next season. He is open to the idea of leaving the Red Devils in order to cash in on his final few years as a player.

What’s next?

United could allow Rooney to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, thereby cashing in on his sale. That will pave the way for them to sign Mourinho’s long-term target, Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Rooney has given his 100 percent on the pitch, but his lack of pace and ability to find the back of the net consistently has cost him a place in the starting lineup under Mourinho. He should leave United at the end of the season and seek newer challenges elsewhere.