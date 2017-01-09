I-League 2017: DSK coach, Dave Rodgers says India needs more coaches like him and Kashyap to develop football

DSK Shivajians began their campaign with a loss.

09 Jan 2017

DSK succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mumbai

DSK Shivajians were left scratching their heads at the end of 90 minutes. Despite creating a number of clear-cut chances, especially in the first half, the side from Pune ended up losing 1-0 to Mumbai FC at the Cooperage ground in Sunday’s I-League encounter.

Lack of composure up front

DSK coach, David Rodgers admitted that his side ought to have buried at least one of their opportunities,”We’re a little disappointed. We had a chat in the dressing room and the boys are a little down because we created a lot of chances.”

“If you don’t score, you don’t win games. Look, I am proud of the boys, a lot of young players made their debut tonight which is great for the club. On another night, we would have put one of those chances away. Overall I am pleased with the attitude of the boys,” he said.

Asked if forward Kim Song lacked support in attack, Rodgers replied “No, not with the amount of chances he created. I think the support was there. I’d be more worried if we weren’t creating chances.”

Not afraid to blood the youngsters

DSK have a number of young players in their ranks, something which could bode well for the future of Indian football. At the same time, Rodgers doesn’t think his side lacks the experience required to compete in a prolonged league like this.

“No, I am very happy with the players. I could have signed a lot of experienced local players but when you say experience, are you talking about signing 31-year-old’s? Our players have come through a system for the last two and a half years.”

“If we need to change Indian football, we need coaches like me and Santosh who are not afraid to play young players. Do we lack experience? No. I have Shane McFaul, 30 years of age. Keeper, Sasa is 29. Kim, 29. Subrata Pal - 30. If you’re good enough, you’ll play,” he added.

What country and continent you’re from has no relevance, says Rodgers

Despite Mumbai not having a single international player in their squad, the DSK coach never doubted the opposition’s abilities.

“It’s not about where you come from. It’s about a manager getting the best out of his players, that are at his disposal. Santosh is trying to do a good job. What country and continent you’re from, has no relevance,” he explained.

David refused to blame his substitutes who didn’t make the kind of impact that he would have liked when they came on in the second half

“Why would I be disappointed? I am an ex-player and whenever I was a substitute and you come on in a game, it’s always difficult to get into the system quickly. The boys who came on, expressed themselves well. We’re 1-0 down and we’re chasing the game, I am very pleased with them,” he concluded.