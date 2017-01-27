5 Dumbest Fighters in UFC history.

From unintentionally funny behavior to outlandish excuses, these current and former UFC fighters tick all the boxes in style.

by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jan 2017, 03:23 IST

Tito Ortiz with his ex-girlfriend, one of the most popular pornstars of all time, Jenna Jameson.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a sport filled with contrasting personalities, good, bad and weird. Now although MMA may be perceived as a ‘macho’ sport, it does have its fair share of comedic-errors and goof-ups.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has had its fair share of unintentionally hilarious fighters. MMA fans have witnessed a large number of stumbles and fumbles of several top UFC stars. These goof-ups range from absurd excuses to flat-out dumb behaviour. A few glaring examples of such UFC gems, have made our list.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant in jest, and is in no way intended to hurt the feelings of anyone)

#5 Diego Sanchez

Diego ‘Nightmare’ Sanchez (27-9)

What better fighter to start our list than the ‘Nightmare’ himself! Yes! Yes! Yes! For the uninitiated on this chant, the well-known Daniel Bryan ‘Yes! Chant’ in pro-wrestling is in fact borrowed from MMA’s own Diego Sanchez.

In preparation for his top contender Lightweight bout against Joe Stevenson at UFC 95 back in 2009, Sanchez worked with ‘mental coach’ Tony Robbins to psyche himself up for his fight. It worked against Stevenson.

And after that fight, Sanchez continued using this chant in several fights that followed, with the intensity of the chant increasing each time. Not a great idea to spend all that energy considering the fact that you have an entire cage-fight ahead of you.

Nevertheless, the Yes! Chant’ has made Sanchez the butt of jokes and internet MMA memes for a long time now. Sanchez claims to be able to extract ‘energy’ from a lightning storm and also is a self-proclaimed ‘Zen-Master’.

Besides, Sanchez resorted to his screaming ways in the middle of his fight against Paulo Thiago at UFC 121; screaming at the top of his lungs every time he slammed Thiago to the mat. As if the screaming isn’t strenuous enough, Sanchez also has the habit of swinging punches at the air and mindlessly running into the fists of his opponents, as evidenced in his fight against Myles Jury.

Sanchez went on to place the entire blame of his loss to Jury on the beef tartare and raw quail eggs that he had consumed before the fight. He got enraged when MMA pundits pointed out that it was his bad striking technique and not bad beef that made him lose.

Now that question that arises is- Is Sanchez delusional about his striking skills?

Yes! Yes! Yes!