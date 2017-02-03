5 WWE Superstars who could follow CM Punk into UFC

CM Punk's move to MMA hasn't gone particularly smoothly, but perhaps it'll work out better for these superstars.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 03 Feb 2017, 15:18 IST

Punk had guts to go over to the UFC

When CM Punk took the risk of transitioning into the world of mixed martial arts, not many people gave him a chance. Many critics believed that he would flop considering his lack of experience in the sport, and whilst he did lose his first fight, Punk has proven that he has the guts to step inside the octagon and prove people wrong.

Which begs the age old question again of - what if? What if numerous other WWE wrestlers decided to make the leap of faith over into MMA? Some are much more qualified than others, but they would likely receive the same kind of reaction when you consider what happened to Punk. It makes sense, but they should be given a chance to prove themselves as opposed to being instantly written off.

The men on this list have different levels of experience, but in this world, everyone has a plan until they get hit in the mouth. If they possess the power, precision and composure, then the training required to thrive in UFC becomes that much easier.

So with that being said, let's take a look a five WWE superstars that could follow CM Punk into the UFC.

#1 Mojo Rawley

Rawley is one of the strongest guys in the WWE

The overly optimistic "get hyped" guy, Mojo Rawley, has been treading water for a long time in WWE since transitioning from a career in the National Football League. During his time in American football, and more specifically the Arizona Cardinals, he was often seen as the strongest member of the team, which is an attribute he carried over into the world of sports entertainment.

Mojo may not be destined for a Hall of Fame career in the WWE, but perhaps mixed martial arts could be a better fit for him. He has all the attributes necessary to thrive and if he was thrust into the Heavyweight division of any promotion, there aren't many competitors that would be able to keep up with his power and speed.

Say what you will about Mr. Hype, he has a lot of potential to cut it in the world of UFC.