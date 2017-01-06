MMA News: Amanda Nunes continues to rip on Ronda Rousey, calls her "overrated"

by Rohit Nath News 06 Jan 2017, 01:18 IST

Amanda Nunes made a quick work out of Ronda Rousey

What’s the story?

In an interview with TMZ, Amanda Nunes spoke about her victory against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207. She took a jab at the former UFC Bantamweight Champion when she called her overrated.

The interviewer asked Nunes if she felt Rousey is overrated, and Nunes heartily agreed. She said that UFC “made it happen”, and that they made her feel like she was better than she actually was. She also said that she knew she could beat Rousey since she saw her first fight.

When asked if she predicted her fight with Ronda Rousey would end up being as easy for her as it did, the champion said

"I don't know how Ronda Rousey went too far in this division. Honestly, I don’t understand why those girls lost to Ronda Rousey. I knew since my first fight in UFC that I could beat Ronda Rousey, but of course, I had to take my time and put everything together and that day was the day to prove everybody, and I did it."

Nunes also admitted in the interview that her training camp for her fight against Meisha Tate at UFC 200 was harder than her camp for Rousey.

In case you didn’t know...

Amanda Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds in the main event of UFC 207. Ronda Rousey was 12-0 before her first loss to Holly Holm in November 2014. All of her wins came through finishes. Due to her dominant nature of her victories, she was considered to be the greatest female combat athlete of all time. However, her last two defeats led the label to be highly questioned.

The heart of the matter

The two biggest factors people attributed to Rousey’s loss to Nunes was her mental state following her loss to Holm, and her coach Edmond Tarverdyan.

Edmond Tarverdyan received overwhelming criticism from fans, fighters, and analysts alike for his coaching of Ronda Rousey. He started to receive negative spotlight from Joe Rogan during her fight against Holly Holm, when he reassured Ronda after the first round that she was doing fine(when in reality she wasn’t). Amanda Nunes was the first to rip on Tarverdyan during the UFC 207 post-fight conference.

Sportskeeda’s take

Amanda Nunes’ continual jabs towards Rousey is a clever method to ensure that she stays in the headlines. It can be expected that Nunes will continue to rip on Rousey and Tarverdyan every chance she gets.