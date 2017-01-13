MMA news: Ronaldo Souza talks about the potential Bisping vs Romero fight

Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza didn't hold back...

’Jacare’ verbally attacked Bisping and Romero

What’s the story?

Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert and UFC middleweight contender ‘Jacare’ Souza has launched a scathing verbal attack on Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero. It is widely believed that Yoel “Soldier Of God” Romero will get the next title shot against Michael “The Count” Bisping.

Souza is highly vexed by the fact that his arch-rival Romero will get the title shot before him. He called the Cuban a dirty fighter and also claimed that Bisping is afraid of fighting a top contender.

According to Mmajunkie.com, when asked about a potential fight between Bisping and Romero, he said the following:

“I believe (Bisping vs. Romero) will happen. The dirty one, because Romero is a dirty fighter, against the chicken, the scared one – Bisping. So it will be kind of a weird fight. The dirty (fighter) against the chicken. I believe this will be the fight.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Brazilian Souza had fought Romero at UFC 194. He lost the fight via a split decision (29-27,28-29,29-28). The result of the fight was highly controversial and much talked about as number of media outlets believed that Souza should have been the winner.

Romero also later tested positive for a banned substance in an out of competition test conducted by USADA. However, the result of the fight was not overturned. Since then there has been a lot of animosity between the two fighters.

The heart of the matter

Souza, because of his animosity towards Romero, has often criticized him. He has also often called him a cheat and a dirty fighter because of his past doping history. He has also launched a verbal attack on the middleweight champion Bisping, claiming he is scared to face top level competition.

What next?

If rumors are to be believed then a fight between Bisping and Romero will soon happen. ‘Jacare’ himself is set to face Tim Boetsch at UFC 208. The Brazilian hopes to win his fight at UFC 208 in dominating fashion so that he can secure a title shot for himself.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Romero surely has often smartly bent the rules of MMA in his favor. However, it would be unfair to term him as a dirty fighter. As for his tainted doping history, he should be punished. Bisping is an MMA fighter. It takes a lot of courage to step inside the octagon.

Any fighter who has the courage to put on his gloves and steps inside to fight cannot be termed “scared”. It should be interesting to see what Bisping, who is a master of trash talking, has to say about Souza’s comments.