MMA News: Tito Ortiz trains his kids with his 'monster fitness' regime

by Johny Payne News 13 Jan 2017, 19:23 IST

What’s the story?

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion and current Bellator MMA 205-pound contender, Tito Ortiz has revealed the fitness regime he uses to train his three kids. Ortiz makes his 3 sons go through a ‘monster fitness regime’ in order to imbibe in them the mental toughness of an athlete from a young age, according to lindaikejisblog.com.

Ortiz has revealed that he makes his sons do 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and 25 pull ups every night.

In case you didn’t know...

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) is all set to face ‘The American Gangster’ Chael Sonnen (29-14-1) on January 21st, 2017 at Bellator 170 in a Light-Heavyweight matchup.

Ortiz and Sonnen’s rivalry goes way back to the times when Ortiz was at the top of the food chain in the UFC 205 pound division and fighting all-time greats like Randy Couture and Chuck Lidell. In fact, way before they even started their pro-MMA careers, Sonnen soundly defeated Ortiz in a college wrestling match.

Sonnen absolutely dominated Ortiz and now, in 2017 the Huntington beach bad boy has the chance to settle the score inside the Bellator MMA cage.

The heart of the matter

Tito Ortiz has three sons, two of them are merely seven years of age. Ortiz says that doing the right thing for the kids is the most important thing in his life. He was quoted saying:

“My kids come first on all measures. They eat clean, they don’t drink sodas, they don’t have fast food. My kids eat like pro athletes.”

Ortiz went on to elucidate on this topic in a press conference ahead of his fight at Bellator 170:

“I’m instilling this in their mind now. I’m instilling power in their mind now. They do 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 25 pull-ups every night, 7 days a week.”

What’s next?

As of now, Tito Ortiz will need the same discipline and work ethic, if not more, for himself, as he faces Chael Sonnen on January 21st. Although Ortiz and Sonnen are both hard-nosed wrestlers, we may, in fact, get a striking battle between the two.

Both fighters come from an excellent American wrestling pedigree and have faced the elite of the elite in MMA consistently. Besides, after Bellator MMA president Scott Coker recently issued a formal invitation to renowned Hollywood actress Meryl Streep, Bellator 170 has been generating a tremendous amount of buzz in the mainstream media.

Sportskeeda’s take

Tito Ortiz is an MMA legend. He knows the fight game and its requirements extremely well. As far as parents passing on the torch of martial arts and combat in their families is concerned, we have several examples of that in MMA.

The Rua family, the Overeem family, the Machida family are a few examples of fathers, mothers and brothers passing down the martial arts knowledge and the love of combat to their children and family.

Although Ortiz has been a controversial figure throughout his long and storied MMA career, it’s obvious that he is a responsible and caring parent to his sons. Much respect to Tito for guiding his children toward the martial arts life and inculcating the discipline and mental fortitude that is required for an elite athlete, into them from a very young age.

