MMA News: Chael Sonnen says he was brought to Bellator to replace Tito Ortiz

Chael Sonnen says Bellator hired him to replace Tito Ortiz.

Chael Sonnen says the promotion hired him to replace Tito Ortiz

Bellator has made arguably the biggest signing of their short promotional lifespan, as they have inked former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen to a deal to compete under their banner.

Sonnen is set to face off against fellow former UFC legend Tito Ortiz in a bad blood feud which just so happens to be the final mixed martial arts (MMA) fight of Ortiz’s career. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sonnen stated that the reason Bellator signed him to a deal was to replace Ortiz.

Ortiz has competed in the sport of MMA for nearly 20 years and has faced some of the greatest fighters to ever have competed in the sport. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is one of the pioneers of the sport and left the UFC in 2012 before returning to competition at Bellator in 2014.

Here’s what Sonnen had to say about being brought in to replace Ortiz:

“He says this is his retirement fight like there’s some kind of choice,” Sonnen said. “He acts like he’s the first Hall of Famer that I’ve retired. He acts like he’s the first guy I haven’t sent out on their shield because they had no other options. I didn’t get brought into Bellator to fight Tito Ortiz. I got brought to Bellator to replace Tito Ortiz.”

Sonnen has not competed in the sport since 2013 when he lost to Rashad Evans at UFC 167 via a first round TKO. After deciding to make his return to MMA, Sonnen shocked the world by signing with the Bellator promotion rather than returning to the UFC.

Sprotskeeda’s take:

Sonnen has major ring rust after being away from the sport for almost four years, while Ortiz has remained relatively active by competing for a Bellator title, even though he was unsuccessful.

Ortiz is a true pioneer of the sport and it will be sad to see him walk away for good after the fight night in Inglewood.

