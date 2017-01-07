MMA News: Tito Ortiz says Chael Sonnen will drown in his blood and crap himself

Trash talk intensifies as Chael Sonnen to battle Tito Ortiz on Jan 21.

by anand muralidharan News 07 Jan 2017, 12:41 IST

Ortiz promises to destroy Sonnen, retire on a high

What’s the story?

Tito Ortiz is set to take on Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 on January 21st at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a pre-fight media conference call, Ortiz promised to destroy Sonnen two days before his birthday and walk out of the sport he spent 20 years in, with his hand held up high, in what will be the last fight of his career win, lose or draw.

In case you didn’t know

Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz will battle it out in what will be a very interesting match-up.

Both athletes are phenomenal wrestlers and are quite evenly matched in that department. Sonnen is known to be the better finisher off his back with his submissions and Tito might have a slight upper hand standing up.

Sonnen is making his way back into the cage in a bid to prolong his career and to keep himself active.

Heart of the matter

Desperate for a victory in his final fight, Ortiz claims that his training camp has been intense and that Sonnen will drown in his own pool of blood come Bellator 170, while Ortiz would walk away from the game with another win to add to his career.

Here’s an excerpt from what Ortiz said:

“I know what I need to do. I need to defend the takedown. I need to watch out for the punches. I need to watch out for the guillotine. I know all of the moves that Chael has done, and my job is to go in and destroy him. On Jan. 21, two days before my birthday, I want to get the fight of the night. I hope Chael’s in great shape because when I’m on top of him, he’s going to s**t himself. I’m going to throw my elbows through his face, and like I said, this is no joke.” “This guy knows that he bit off a little more than he can chew,” Ortiz said. “I’ve been through 20 years of competition, won world titles, and stepped into that cage over and over again. The proof is in the pudding. I’m sitting here listening to the tone that Chael has, and it sounds like he’s drowning. And on Jan. 21, he’s going to be drowning in his own blood.”

Sportskeeda’s take

While the trash talk between the two fighters intensifies, the match-up is a brilliant one for fight fans. Two veterans of the sport will fight it out in a battle for the ages.

While Sonnen looks to resurrect his career, Tito Ortiz will be stepping into the cage for the final time, as the contest looks set to make waves around the fight world. We believe Sonnen has the upper hand to come away with the victory, however, Ortiz's explosiveness could cause Chael Sonnen a bit of a problem.

