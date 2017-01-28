Video: UFC Fight Night Denver - Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena Preview & Breakdown

Breaking down Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena en route to UFC Fight Night Denver

UFC FN Denver draws near and the main event will feature the #1 and #2 ranked fighters respectively, in the Women's bantamweight division. This winner of this fight will undoubtedly be Amanda Nunes’ next opponent.

The Bullet flying high

Valentina Shevchenko's rise has been both impressive and fun to watch. "The Bullet" has taken her world class striking pedigree to the next level in MMA. She was able to break past these barriers by putting the in the work behind the scenes. This has allowed her to become a legitimate world class mixed martial artist in every area of the game.

Last defeating former bantamweight champ Holly Holm in a dominant five-round performance, Shevchenko's last loss came to current Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in a fight in which Valentina survived the power in Amanda Nunes' hands.

More impressively, going into the final frame and convincingly winning the third round. This left a lasting impression on fans. Allowing those who watched to remember the durability and toughness of Valentina Shevchenko.

- World Championship Titles (17-Time World Muay Thai and K1 Champion)

- Master of Sport International Class in Muay Thai

- Master of Sport in Boxing (Russian Amateur National Champion)

- Record in Muay Thai / K-1 56-2. Combined professional record of 67-3

The Venezuelan Vixen impresses

Julianna Pena has been on an epic tear. Winning four straight fights with notable victories over Jessica Eye and Cat Zingano. Her last loss was in 2012. This was a bout where she faced former TUF 18 teammate Sarah Moras.

But it was a loss that was avenged on the show, helping Pena to a five-fight win streak inside the UFC. A win streak she is currently still riding right now. Her run began with at the Ultimate Fighter Finale over Jessica Rakoczy. The Vixen hasn't looked back since.

This has subsequently made her a legitimate concern for any woman she faces in the Bantamweight division. The former season 18 winner is the real deal. Pena might be the best jiu-jitsu fighter in the division.

Hungry, motivated, and fierce inside the cage. A ferocious competitor and skilled tactician on the ground.



- Team Tate on TUF 18 and the first woman to ever win the show

- Pro since 2009

- Four wins by submission (2guillotine, armbar, RNC), three by KO – has finished all but one of her wins

- On five-fight winning streak

- Had 2-0 amateur record

- Four first round finishes

Buckle in folks as we are in for a treat. Fans rarely get a matchup between the #1 and #2 fighters in the division. Certainly not two fighters this evenly matched. The perfect main event for UFC Fight Night Denver.

