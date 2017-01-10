UFC Fights: Frankie " The Answer" Edgar wants to fight Ricardo Lamas next

The Story:

Frankie Edgar, one of the top contenders in the 145 pound division, is now looking for his next fight and the one which makes the most sense to him is to face-off against World No. 3, Ricardo Lamas.

Edgar is keen to get inside the octagon soon and chart his way again back to a title challenge.

In case you didn’t know?

Frankie Edgar last fought at UFC-205 against Jeremy Stephens and against all odds, pulled up a fantastic victory via unanimous decision.

Edgar needed that victory desperately after losing to Jose Aldo for the interim belt at UFC 200.

Had Frankie won that match against Aldo, chances were high of him facing Conor Mcgregor at UFC 205 in the main event.

The heart of the matter...

Frankie’s life has suddenly taken a small blip post his loss to Aldo. But he isn’t giving up any hope on that and is focussed on getting back into title contention.

As of now, he wants to take on Ricardo Lamas. A win against him may well put him in contention to fight for the title in future. While speaking to SEVERE MMA, Edgar said he is still aiming for the championship.

He said, “I still think I’m close to 45’. I believe I’m right there knocking on that door. Obviously, I got to see what happens with Max [Holloway] and Aldo.”

When asked about the prospect of facing Lamas he said, “I’m not one really to call out names or anything like that. I fought everybody. I think the Lamas fight does make sense; he’s the highest ranked, assuming he’s free.”

What’s next?

Edgar’s coach Mark Henry wants to see him go down to the lower weight category at 135 lbs and Edgar is confident of his chances at his current category. UFC shouldn’t have any problem making this match-up as it makes sense to find out the next fighter who could challenge the winner of Aldo and Holloway.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Both Edgar and Lamas have a stake to claim at a title shot. Both fighters have won their last matches and a face-off between these two makes most sense for UFC to make.

Edgar should see this as one final hurdle before he can have this third chance at a title shot.