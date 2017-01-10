UFC News: Alan Jouban asks the UFC for a fight against Rafael Dos Anjos

UFC Welterweight Alan Jouban has asked for a fight against former Lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos.

’Brahma’ wants to take on RDA

What’s the story?

American MMA fighter Alan ‘Brahma’ Jouban is arguably coming off his finest career performance in which he became the first man to defeat, Mike Perry. His victory over Perry marked his fifth victory in his past six appearances inside the octagon.

According to Bjpenn.com, Jouban recently stated the following in an interview given to Chris Taylor on Sunday’s edition of Rapid Fire:

“We have already let the UFC know that this is the fight that we 100% want. I want to be the guy to welcome ‘RDA’ to the division. We have even reached out to his (Rafael’s) management team and said ‘Hey let’s put this together.’ They don’t have an opponent yet so I’ll be their guy. So yea bro I am excited for it. This is the fight that I want one hundred percent! I want to fight on a big card against a big name. I want the UFC to let me prove myself, so give me Rafael dos Anjos!”

In case you didn’t know...

Former UFC Lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos recently announced his move to the Welterweight division. The Brazilian took this decision because of his struggles with weight cutting.

Alan Jouban lost two out of his five initial fights inside the octagon. However, since then he has revived his UFC career by winning three consecutive fights. In his previous fight he defeated defeated knockout artist and upcoming prospect, Mike Perry.

The heart of the matter

‘Brahma’ claimed that he got no respect after defeating Perry. He is currently ranked number 29 in the rankings. So he wants to take on a top 15 fighter in his next fight. He wanted a fight against Matt Brown, Jake Ellenberger or Tarec Saffiedine.

Though, now, he would like to welcome RDA to the 170-pounds division.

What next?

No official announcements have yet been made by RDA and his team nor by the UFC. The Brazilian hardly ever backs down from fights so he should apparently accept the American’s proposal for a bout. Jouban wants this fight to happen in March possibly at UFC 209.

UFC 209 is already shaping up to be an exciting fight card. MMA fans would love to see this fight get added to the card.

Sportskeeda’s Take

RDA is 5’8” tall with a 70” reach and might struggle against bigger Welterweights like Alan Jouban. A debut fight at Welterweight against ‘Brahma’ can surely prepare him for sterner challenges ahead at 170 pounds.

Jouban is surely an exciting fighter to watch inside the octagon. RDA too with his high pressure and aggressive fighting style is a really exciting fighter to watch. If they do lock horns at UFC 209 it will surely be an entertaining fight to watch.