UFC News: Amanda Nunes offers words of encouragement to her girlfriend ahead of her fight

Nunes believes Ansaroff is strong enough to win bout in Phoenix.

by anand muralidharan News 12 Jan 2017, 19:15 IST

Amanda Nunes backs Nina Ansaroff to win her bout

What’s the story?

As Nina Ansaroff prepares to take on Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger, her girlfriend, trainer partner and the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes has tipped her partner to come good in her upcoming fight at Phoenix. Offering her support and insight on the sport, Nunes believes Ansaroff has what it takes to pull off a win at Fight Night 103, in Arizona.

In case you didn’t know...

Nina Ansaroff is stepping back into the cage, on the back of two losses in as many Octagon outings against Justine Kush and Juliana Lima. Ansaroff currently holds a 6-5 MMA record at present.

Nunes previously predicted Ansaroff will rise to become a champion in the UFC, most notably in her post-match conference at UFC 207 after dismantling her opponent and former Champion Ronda Rousey in the very first round.

The Heart of the matter

Amanda Nunes is in Phoenix to watch her girlfriend battle it out against Jones-Lybarger, as the fight will be a part of Sunday’s UFC Fight Pass Prelims on UFC Fight Pass. The Bantamweight Champion is helping Ansaroff with her upcoming fight and has been teasing ‘The Strina’ on social media while preparing for her bout both mentally and physically.

Now it is your turn I know what you're capable of and I believe in you 200% Eu acredito em vc!!! @ninaansaroff #ufcphoenix pic.twitter.com/CY0ON7Tgj4 — AmandaNunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 11, 2017

What’s next?

Speaking to MMAjunkie Radio about her girlfriend, Ansaroff said, “She says it all the time. Every time we train, every time someone talks about me. She believes in me as much as I believe in her. She has an idea of where I stand – she’s the world Champion and I’m her No. 1 sparring partner – so, it kind of, she knows how tough of a time I give her in training."

As Ansaroff and Nunes both believe in the former's ability to become a future Champion, a victory in Phoenix will pave the way for a future run to gain the Strawweight title.

Sportskeeda's take

A victory is vital for Ansaroff since she is on the back of two consecutive losses. With all the talk of a title and becoming future Champion despite not having won in over a year, Ansaroff cannot underestimate her opponent Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger, if she is to follow in the footsteps of her girlfriend Nunes, who is strongly backing her for success both short term and long.

