UFC News: Dan Hardy declines Mickey Gall's offer to fight him

Hardy wants someone more experienced to welcome him back to the Octagon

After Mickey Gall called out former UFC Lightweight Dan Hardy, the tried and tested veteran took to MMA Hour on Monday to decline the 23-year-old’s request and added that he didn’t want to knock out a future contender.

The Englishman, who initially admitted that he was surprised had this to say (courtesy: MMA Fighting):

"I'm not looking at knocking off a future contender that I'm possibly going to be commentating for in the future. And at the same time, if I was going to fight, I want to fight a veteran. I want to fight someone who's had 20, 30 fights, who's matured in their game and is sure of their fighting style, rather than someone who's still developing.”

The Outlaw went on to say that he likes to see the development of such young fighters and refused to interfere in that in any way. Gall, who called out Hardy during his post-fight interview with Brian Stann, seemed to understand the former Lightweight’s response.

"He has a right to feel that way. I respect that too. That's cool. You're a legend. It would've been an honor to fight you. That's cool, man. I love you, Dan."

After his fight with Sage Northcutt, which he won via submission, Gall proceeded to call out the next name he’d like to fight saying:

“I’d like to welcome back Dan Hardy. He says he wants to come back for a marquee fight, and I think I’m a marquee fight right now.”

The Outlaw was quick to reply to this challenge, but his initial response was far more jovial, here’s what he tweeted out right after the incident:

Was he old enough to watch the @UFC when I was still fighting? — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 18, 2016

Hardy did mention a comeback in the past and seems to intent to return to the Octagon, but now it seems unlikely that the up-and-coming Mickey Gall will be the one to welcome him back.

