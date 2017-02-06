UFC News: Dana White ridicules McGregor-Mayweather boxing match

Dana White comes out with a hilarious statement on the possibility of a McGregor-Mayweather bout.

by Shikhar Abs News 06 Feb 2017, 17:19 IST

Dana White thinks this fight will never happen.

What’s the story?

News of a possible cross-over boxing bout between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

TMZ Sports caught up with UFC boss Dana White, who was in Houston for UFC Fight Night 104, where White weighed in his views on the two meeting inside the boxing ring.

In case you didn’t know...

Mayweather had earlier offered to pay $15 million to Conor McGregor, plus a share of the PPV earnings for McGregor to meet him in the ring.

In his appearance on ‘The Herd’, UFC president Dana White had later made an official offer to pay both the fighters $25 million each, he had further added that the three parties would discuss and negotiate the PPV splits.

The heart of the matter

For months, McGregor and Mayweather have been throwing verbal jabs at each other, with the fight not looking like it could be materialising anytime soon.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, White said that this fight is highly unlikely to take place and that him becoming the backup of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a greater possibility than the fight happening:

“I think the odds of this happening are about the same as me being Brady’s backup quarterback on Sunday, that’s how close I think the odds are.”

Dana White expressed the same views on BBC Three, where he further added:

“I mean if you look at the Mayweather versus Pacquiao fight, look how long it took to make that fight and those guys are in the same sport. I never say never, anything is possible, but this one is pretty impossible, but never say never.”

What’s next?

‘The Notorious’ is currently enjoying his time away from UFC as he plans to welcome his first child into the world with his long time girlfriend Dee Devlin. In his recently held PPV Q&A event, McGregor explained to Ariel Helwani that he would be competing in a Boxing match next.

McGregor was quoted as saying:

“I believe the next time I step into the combat arena, it will be through the ropes wearing 10 or 8 ounce gloves.”

Sportskeeda’s take

With the amount of money that this fight could generate, Dana White can’t possibly turn a blind eye towards it. The talks of this bout alone have generated a lot of hype in the media and among the MMA and Boxing fans around the world.

With Conor McGregor still under contract with the UFC, if this fight ever takes place, it will have to be with the blessing of UFC boss Dana White.

