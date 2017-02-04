UFC News: Dana White talks McGregor vs Mayweather, Ronda Rousey's future

04 Feb 2017

What’s the Story?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President and Ronda Rousey’s close friend Dana White, recently gave his thoughts on the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor mega-fight as well as thoughts on his ‘Rowdy’ friend. White stated that a potential fight between Mayweather and McGregor is impossible without the permission of the UFC.

White tried his best to be diplomatic on the Mayweather-McGregor fiasco but poured his heart out when the discussion progressed toward Rousey and her Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) future. White went on to heap loads of praises on Rousey.

In case you didn’t know...

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor (21-3) is the former UFC Featherweight (FW/145 pound) champion and the current UFC Lightweight (LW/155 pound) champion. On the other hand, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather (49-0) is a boxing legend who has held world titles in multiple weight-classes in the sport of professional boxing. Mayweather started rumors of a potential crossover-fight between him and McGregor, in early 2016.

‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey (12-2) is a former longtime UFC Women’s Bantamweight (BW/135 pound) champion and is considered to be one of Women’s MMA (WMMA’s) true pioneers. Rousey is also a global superstar and pop icon having appeared in several Hollywood movies.

The heart of the matter:

White recently made a public offer to Mayweather and McGregor of $25 million each for a boxing mega-fight, with the catch that it would be promoted under the UFC banner. In a recent interview to BBC UK, White gave his thoughts regarding the chances of this potential matchup happening-

"Odds of that fight happening are about the same as me being [Tom] Brady's back-up quarterback [in the Super Bowl] on Sunday". However, he added "never say never"

White also praised Rousey calling her a pioneer for women not only in MMA but in sports as a whole. When asked about Rousey, White showered the fallen MMA star with words of appreciation-

"The greatest decision I've ever made" (referring to Rousey)

What’s next?

As of now, McGregor and the UFC are at loggerheads with one another. McGregor is hell-bent on facing Mayweather in a boxing ring, whereas the UFC is trying to spite ‘Notorious’ by scheduling an Interim-UFC LW title matchup at UFC 209, even though McGregor won the LW title just a few months back. Mayweather seems to be genuinely interested in a boxing match with the outspoken Irishman.

When it comes to Rousey’s future in the UFC as well as in the sport of MMA, nothing can be said. ‘Rowdy’ still seems to be nursing her wounds from her UFC 207 shellacking at the hands of vicious striker Amanda Nunes.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

The Mayweather-McGregor promotional circus rolls on. Now mind you the word ‘promotional’ must be emphasized, in other words, this fight will happen. There is simply too much money to be made in the aforementioned matchup regardless of White or anyone else’s opinion. It’s a huge money-minting opportunity for all parties involved including McGregor, Mayweather, the UFC as well as Dana White. The UFC are likely to cut a deal with the two trash-talking, money-minting fighters and allow this matchup to come to fruition.

Last but not the least let’s hope Rousey recovers from her recent setbacks. Regardless of where ‘Rowdy’ goes from here, her position as one of WMMA’s pioneers and the UFC’s 1st mainstream superstar is already secure. Much respect to the ‘Rowdy’ one.