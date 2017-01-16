UFC News: Floyd Mayweather insults UFC boss Dana White

As the potential McGregor vs Mayweather fiasco rolls on, Floyd has hit back at Dana White's offer.

White and Mayweather have continued their verbal warfare of sorts

What's the story?

Floyd Mayweather has responded to Dana White's financial offer for a fight with Conor McGregor, blasting the UFC boss on a number of fronts in the process.

In case you didn't know...

For well over six months now, rumours have been floating around social media that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather were set to face off against each other. As of late, the talks have started up again, with both parties referencing the other on numerous occasions.

In the last week or so, UFC boss Dana White decided to get involved, offering Mayweather and McGregor $25 million each, in addition to a share of the pay-per-view money.

The heart of the matter

Unfortunately, Mayweather didn't agree with his terms. Mayweather said:

"I like Dana White, I don’t have anything against him, but I remember he used to hang around me and Jeff Mayweather and carry my bags. For anyone who doesn’t know, the last time I made $25m was almost ten years ago. I’m appreciative and thankful, $25m is great money, but for my last few years my guaranteed lowest was over $32m, from Pacquiao and Canelo I made upwards of $400m. If I was so desperate for money, I would come back.”

What's next?

Whether White will retaliate in this supposedly endless war of words is yet to be seen, but it appears as if the whole situation is far from over. As both McGregor and Mayweather are masters at promotion, it seems likely this will continue until we get a decisive answer one way or another, regarding whether the fight will take place.

Sportskeeda's take

In all honesty, the whole thing is a bit of a farce. In his interview with ESPN, Mayweather actually said that he's 90% certain he will stay in retirement. The constant back and forth between the two parties is all just a bit childish, and it sums up how McGregor and Mayweather perceive themselves.

White is understandably a bit peeved off with all of Floyd's comments, mainly because he's talking like a spoiled kid when in reality he's a 40-year-old man. Just like the Pacquiao situation, there needs to be a clear answer. Is the fight going to happen or not? In the meantime, this media circus looks set to continue and we aren't particularly looking forward to it.

