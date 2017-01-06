UFC News: Michael Rapaport believes Ronda Rousey was saved by 'white privilege'

Ronda Rousey continues to take criticism from fans, and is now being accused of getting 'white girl privilege'

by Mike Diaz News 06 Jan 2017, 12:16 IST

Ronda Rousey continues to be ridiculed

What’s the story?

Since suffering her second career loss at UFC 207 against UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey has been ridiculed for her performance by fellow fighters, legends of the sport, celebrity stars such as Justin Bieber, and now Hollywood actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport recently joined FS1’s Undisputed With Skip And Shannon to discuss Rousey’s future after UFC 207 and said that Rousey was saved by ‘white girl privilege’ in her match-up with Nunes.

In case you didn’t know....

Rousey suffered her first career loss in November of 2015 when she took on challenger Holly Holm as the reigning and undefeated UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion in the main event of UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia.

Holm was able to out-class Rousey in the stand-up game which eventually led to ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ landing a vicious head-kick that would shut Rousey’s lights out and turn the mixed martial arts (MMA) world upside-down. The knockout victory led to the Holly Holm being crowned the new champion, a title she would later lose to Miesha Tate.

After over a year of preparation for her return to the Octagon Rousey seemed ready to attempt to recapture her title from Nunes, but the Brazilian would make quick work of her and finish the contest in just 48 seconds.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Rapaport had to say about Rousey’s performance in Las Vegas:

“I think they stopped the fight too soon,” Rapaport told anyone who would listen. “In my opinion, that was white-girl privilege working at its finest.”

What’s next?

After suffering yet another embarrassing loss in front of a huge audience from around the world, Rousey may be taking the loss even more heavily than the first. It is highly likely that we might never see ‘Rowdy’ perform inside the Octagon again.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Rousey has done a tremendous deal for this sport, and it will forever be in her debt for the pedestal she has put it on given her massive super-stardom.

People who have nothing to do with the sport such as Justin Bieber and Michael Rapaport need to keep their brash opinions to themselves rather than ridicule a woman who has fallen on hard times after a celebrated career.

