UFC News: TMZ releases video on how Ronda Rousey should have fought Amanda Nunes

TMZ releases a video trolling Ronda Rousey.

‘Rowdy Ronda Rousey at UFC 207

What’s the story?

Former women’s UFC Bantamweight champion ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey’s career has taken a downward spiral. Just two fights ago there were talks if Rousey could defeat a man or not.

There were also claims that Rousey might defeat boxing sensation Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. Flash-forward into 2017 and there are doubts if she can even compete against fighters in her own division anymore.

She has suffered two highly embarrassing knockout losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes and her fighting career has thus suffered a major setback. The first loss came at UFC 193 and the other at UFC 207.

The most recent defeat coming at UFC 207 was in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hopes of millions of Rousey fans were dashed as soon as she got hit by the first punch. After she got hit, instead of using good striking defence to intelligently defend herself, she started flailing. It just took a few more seconds for Nunes’ to finish her.

Since then, the judoka has been subjected to much ridicule and mockery from the fans. Even TMZ have now released a video mocking Rousey.

In the video below MMA fighter Savant Young is seen mocking Rousey:

In case you didn’t know...

TMZ is a celebrity gossip and entertainment news website. They recently uploaded this video on their Youtube channel.

They have also previously created videos mocking and ridiculing other famous celebrities. Savant Young is a 40-year-old American Mixed-martial-arts fighter with an MMA record of (11-9). He is nicknamed “Black Superman”.

The heart of the matter

From the little we could see leading up to the fight, Rousey looked to be in shape of her life but her game plan was largely the same. This had prompted a lot of negative backlash from both fans and pundits.

In the video, Young is seen highlighting the predictable game plan that Rousey had.

What next?

Rousey’s MMA future is highly uncertain. She has stated that she is again taking some time off and won’t be fighting soon.

There have also been rumours that retirement could be on the cards for the judoka. We’re not sure whether we’ll see ‘Rowdy’ back in the octagon or if she will wind-up her career. However, TMZ and Savant Young are gaining even more popularity with this spoof video.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The video that TMZ released was surely hilarious. No one should feel offended by this video and it should be perceived light-heartedly. However, this video also highlights a serious error in the former champion’s coaching. The error is the predictability of her game.

Rousey should take a good look at this video, amongst other criticism and give a serious thought into changing her gym and coach.

She shouldn’t retire and should instead make a comeback after having trained at a better gym. Once she is better coached she can surely become a daunting force in the Bantamweight division again.

