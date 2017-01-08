UFC News: Top MMA trainer Firas Zahabi believes that Ronda Rousey's poor striking is not her coach's fault

The Tristar Gym head coach defends Rousey's coach.

Zahabi believes the entire formula has to change!

What’s the story?

Ronda Rousey was absolutely battered by Amanda Nunes in their UFC 207 headliner. Nunes particularly highlighted the former champion’s predictability and one-dimensional game plan. Since then a lot of questions have been raised by both fans and pundits about Rousey’s poor coaching.

Rousey’s coach Edmond Tarverdyan has been the focal point of all the criticism.

However, top MMA trainer and head coach of successful MMA training centre Tristar Gym, Firas Zahabi, has come out in the defence of Tarverdyan. He believes that whatever happened to Ronda was not completely Edmond’s fault. Here’s a partial transcript, courtesy of Bloodyelbow.com:

“Is it Edmond’s fault? I don’t think it is. But, I think there are coaches out there that can do a much better job than what Edmond did. That I will agree with. I don’t want to be negative towards anybody, but the job that he did out there against Amanda Nunes was as bad as it can be.”

In the video below Zahabi is seen analysing the fight and saying the above statements:

In case you didn’t know...

Tristar Gym is a very successful gym with a number of top MMA fighters currently train there. Firas Zahabi is the head coach at Tristar Gym and has trained legends like Georges St-Pierre. Notable fighters who have trained at Tristar Gym include Rory MacDonald, Kenny Florian, Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall and Robert Whittaker.

The heart of the matter

Zahabi believes that Rousey needs to change things in order to taste success again. However, it may or may not necessarily mean leaving Tarverdyan and changing her gym. Though according to Firas, the entire ‘formula’ has to change.

Whatever, the Glendale Fighting Club coach is doing is clearly not working. It clearly hasn’t improved the 29-year-old American’s stand-up game or level-changing to initiate takedowns.

What’s next?

Zahabi is one of the most respected MMA coaches in MMA. His assessment of the “Furious 7” star’s fighting skills is spot on. Rousey’s MMA future is currently uncertain. There are doubts whether she will ever step back into the Octagon.

There are even doubts if Edmond would still be in her corner if she does fight again. If she does switch to a new coach and a better gym then Zahabi and Tristar Gym can be a really viable option.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Most people would not agree with Zahabi when he say’s Edmond is being unfairly criticised. Even, legendary boxing and MMA trainer Jeff Mayweather has criticised Edmond for his poor coaching.

However, Zahabi’s assessment is a balanced take. The Glendale Fighting Club head coach surely wasn’t a bad striker himself, but his coaching hasn’t been of the same level.

