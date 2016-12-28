WWE/MMA News: Dana White comments on the possibility of CM Punk, Brock Lesnar returning

What are the chances of seeing these stars in UFC again?

by Anutosh Bajpai News 28 Dec 2016, 14:51 IST

Shortly after Punk’s debut, White said that he probably shouldn’t have his next fight in UFC

In the past decade, both Brock Lesnar and CM Punk have been two of the most talked athletes to have made the transition from wrestling to mixed martial arts and compete in UFC. However, Punk was completely dominated upon his UFC debut and Brock is currently facing a one-year suspension for failed drug tests.

Due to this, many doubt whether they would get to see these two athletes stepping foot in the Octagon ever again. In his recent interview with TMZ, UFC President Dana White opened up about the possibilities of both these stars competing under the banner of UFC once again.

You can watch Dana White's interview below:

Brock Lesnar made his return at the UFC 200 and won his bout against Mark Hunt. Although, shortly after that, it was reported that he has failed multiple drugs tests whose samples were taken before and after his match.

Following it, we learnt earlier this month that Lesnar has been suspended for one year for his failed drug tests. Due to his suspension and increasing age, many believe that The Beast's MMA career is likely over. When asked about a potential return by Brock once his suspension ends, White said that his career is winding down:

"I doubt it - I don’t know how much longer he’s got with WWE. I think his career is winding down but he’s a freak of nature. Who knows … maybe he’ll give me a call and say he wants to do it again but I think he’s ready to ride off into the sunset."

With CM Punk, the situation is pretty different since Punk is free to fight whenever he wants. But given that he lost his UFC debut match in a one-sided encounter to his opponent Mickey Gall, many believe that The former WWE Champion does not belong to the world of MMA fighting.

Talking about the chances of Punk having another fight, the UFC President said that he respects the former WWE Champion for trying to pursue a career in MMA but he will have to talk to him before deciding anything:

"I don’t know. I’ve got to talk to him and see how this thing works out for him. UFC’s a dangerous place, man. It really is. It’s a tough place to come in for your first couple fights. I give him all the credit and respect in the world for coming in and giving it a shot. It’s a tough place to do it, though. But we’ll see what happens. I love the guy."

While Dana White did not make any clear statement, regarding both stars' UFC careers, the fact that he neither made any harsh comments nor completely denied the possibility of their returns, suggests that the chances of seeing both Punk and Lesnar inside the Octagon once more, are not completely dead just yet.

