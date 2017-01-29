WWE/UFC News: Conor McGregor in hot water with UFC? Blasts UFC and WWE in recent IG rant

Could McGregor's comments lead to a serious penalty?

Could we see Roman Reigns vs. Conor McGregor in a WWE ring?

What’s the story?

Conor McGregor is no stranger to the social media circle. McGregor has been quick to share his feelings about WWE via Twitter or Instagram. While many feel that his words are empty, most of the time they still elicit reactions from major names. Last summer, McGregor blasted John Cena during a Q&A session at Shine Fitness in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the interview, McGregor called Cena a “big fat 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia motherf***er,” as well as talked about his neon-colored gear. Moreover, he stated that his fights are “for real,” and does not have a script.

McGregor is once again ripping the company, per a recent post on Instagram. Surprisingly, he is also proverbially biting the hand that feeds him, as he also had negative comments about his own UFC promotion.

In case you didn’t know...

Despite McGregor’s venomous comments towards WWE, Triple H used this fuel and saw dollar signs. WWE even posted a video on Youtube blatantly admitting their interest after McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to win the UFC Lightweight Championship, becoming the first ever dual champion in UFC history.

WWE noticed that McGregor entered the Octagon similar to how Vince McMahon enters a WWE ring. Triple H commented regarding McGregor’s arrogance, “He’s got it all,man. He’s got the personality, the skills, the talk,” and that he could do just as well as Floyd Mayweather when he fought the Big Show at WrestleMania 24.

The heart of the matter

Boasting about doing a Q&A session in front of 5,000 fans, McGregor made some very harsh comments via Instagram.

“I’m so made. Heading to do a Q and A in front of 5000 fans! You read that right. That’s more than UFC attendance tonight. And it’s on PPV... F*** the UFC. F*** Floyd. F*** boxing. F*** the WWE. F*** Hollywood. And f*** you too pay me.”

What’s next?

As mentioned, WWE has been quite vocal about their interest in bringing McGregor to the company. While McGregor is known for not having a filter and speaking before thinking, his resume in UFC has shown that he is, and can be, an asset and cash cow wherever he goes.

Obviously, WWE is looking to capitalize on this money fountain and give him an opportunity to participate in the WWE is some form. Knowing the persona of McGregor and how much money he makes for UFC, a huge penalty for these remarks is unlikely, although a fine is possible.

Sportskeeda’s take

Conor McGregor is a natural heel, and shares many qualities as Floyd Mayweather did in the boxing world. Both are driven by money, and are boastful about their successes. Moreover, both have the aura that makes spectators pay to see them lose, which is gold to the WWE world based on the “babyface vs. heel” framework. Seemingly, it is not a matter of if, but when, the WWE Universe will see McGregor in a WWE ring.

If there are reprocussions of his words about UFC, WWE will be quick to jump to the opportunity of involving him in a storyline. Interestingly, McGregor may have enough heat to make Roman Reigns a clear-cut babyface, just in case their Twitter war comes to life in a WWE ring.