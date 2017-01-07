TNA News: TNA ownership update, what it means for Dixie Carter

Dixie Carter is no longer making the decisions in TNA.

Time has finally run out on the Dixie Carter era in TNA Wrestling

What’s the Story?

According to 24Wrestling.com, TNA officially announced this week that Anthem Sports & Entertainment company has purchased the majority ownership of TNA Wrestling.

This was an ongoing process for quite some time as it dealt with back and forth legal battles between the company and Billy Corgan. Dixie Carter noted that she did everything she could to find the right fit to purchase the company.

In addition to the sale, Carter noted that she will now be moving on to an advisory position, which signals the end of her decision making authority as well as her on-screen character.

She was quoted as saying:

“I’m excited to move to a new position and work with Anthem on their global strategic plan.”

In case you didn’t know:

In October of last year, Wrestlezone.com’s Justin LaBar reported that TNA had sold its tape library to the WWE and majority ownership to Billy Corgan, only to find out that the news was not true.

Instead, Anthem Sports, as well as Dixie Carter did everything in their power in order to get Corgan out of the picture, even paying off Corgan’s loans to help keep TNA’s door open.

Also read: TNA News: Dixie Carter may be forced to give up ownership of TNA

The company was in dire need of a makeover, and Carter believed that getting Corgan out of the picture was the right move in order to do so.

On October 31st, a Tennessee court judge ruled that TNA was not insolvent in a way that ceded control to Corgan, denying Corgan any opportunities to take full control of TNA Wrestling.

The Heart of the Issue:

It was time for TNA to receive a complete overhaul in ownership after Carter having run the company for almost 14 years.

After failed attempts to stay in the structure of cable television when they lost Spike television and Destination America, it appears that Anthem is prepared to help TNA succeed in the relationship between them and the Fight Network.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

It was a roller coaster ride for Dixie Carter up until the very end. While we all assumed that WWE was going to put TNA on the Network and Billy Corgan was going to rename the company, we are very happy to hear that Anthem is going to keep the name and help the company grow as a viable #2 option to the WWE.

Hopefully, they can keep this going, and not lose talent, but have talent want to come to TNA instead. 2017 is definitely going to be an interesting year for the direction of the company.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com