TNA/ROH News: The Young Bucks threaten to deliver a superkick to King Maxel Hardy

And it's on!

The Twitter banter has kicked off quite well indeed

What’s the story?

Ring of Honor dropped a huge announcement yesterday when they made the match between TNA World Tag Team Champions Broken Hardys, and ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks official for the upcoming Supercard of Honor XI show, scheduled to take place on April 1st in Lakeland, Florida.

As a result of the announcement, the social media battle between the two most popular tag teams of the world has begun in full swing. The broken brothers kicked off the proceedings by warning the Bucks of Youth about the consequences at the end of their encounter.

Matt and Nick aren’t the ones to shy away from an exchange and the duo naturally hit back with an epic response.

In case you didn’t know...

As of late, the Hardys have been calling out the best tag teams from around the world that included an open challenge to the Day of New (New Day, if you hadn’t realised) and their call was answered by none other than the Young Bucks.

The match has been booked with the objective of boosting the ticket sales of Supercard of Honor XI show, which isn’t going to be aired live. The vibrant personalities of either team are sure to make this one an entertaining affair; a match that warrants the purchase of the ticket for the show.

The heart of the matter

The Young Bucks are known to be ruthless with their superkicks and the video below of them kicking a kid in front of his father would give you a clear-cut idea of it:

Yeah! The Young Bucks love the superkick party and they don’t hold back. But King Maxel is just 19 months old! So what? We bet they won't care a damn, however adorable the teeny weeny broken hardy may be.

What’s next?

The back and forth between the two teams will continue in the coming weeks leading up to the match between on 1st April. Reports have surfaced about the Hardys contemplating on leaving Impact Wrestling as the haven’t signed a contract extension as of this writing. However, Dave Meltzer says they would most likely stick with Impact as the creative freedom and their popularity is just too tantalising to give up on.

As far as the Young Bucks’ future goes, Matt and Nick Jackson recently signed a lucrative contract with ROH and are expected to stick around for a few more years while also wrestling for NJPW.

Sportskeeda’s take

Broken Hardys vs. The Young Bucks, no wait...the Bucks of Youth! This is a dream match of sorts as the entertainment quotient is high and the build-up to the bout is going to be a treat for all the fans who diligently follow their work.

Adding King Maxel into the mix makes things terrifyingly hilarious. Let the broken excellence garnished with youthfulness begin.

Here is a video of King Maxel’s in-ring debut: