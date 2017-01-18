Eliud Kipchoge to miss World Championships in audacious bid to break two-hour marathon mark

Eliud Kipchoge to challenge the impossible

What’s the story?

In a bid to break the mythical two-hour barrier for the long-distance event, Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya’s Olympic gold-medallist, has decided to give the world championships this year a miss. He is one of the three top runners selected by American sportswear brand Nike to attempt the marathon record later this year.

Kipchoge, believes that it might take place as early as May, 2017 but refused to disclose any further details. Speaking to AFP in Eldoret, Kenya, the 32-year-old runner said, "I am proud to be part and parcel of this Nike Breaking2 project. I am going to break the two-hour mark in May.

"Many people have expressed doubts whether it would be logical to achieve this sooner than later, but I believe that it is all possible if we train hard and put all our focus on it."

Nike wrote on its website dedicated to the challenge, "Based on what is presently known, whoever breaks the 2hr barrier will have a favourable genetic profile (yet to be determined), an outstanding running economy and small body size along with chronic exposure to high altitude and significant physical activity early in life."

In case you didn’t know…

Based on data analysis, Runners World, the respected track and field magazine has predicted that the barrier would only be broken in the year 2075. They even branded Nike’s bid ‘audacious’.

However, Nike themselves are pulling all stops to do the impossible. The sports manufacturer is taking everything known to mankind about nutrition, training, and biomechanics, and has selected some of the best runners in the world in a bid to break the record.

Apart from Kipchoge, the two other runners selected are Ethiopia’s Lelis Desisa and Eritrean distance runner Zersenay Tadese. Current world champion, Denis Kimetto could not be selected as he is sponsored by Adidas.

The heart of the matter

The first marathon set at the modern distance of 42.195 km was won by Irishman Johnny Hayes with a timing of 2:55:18 in 1908. In the 109 years to follow, the record has crumbled down to 2:02:57, set by Kimetto of Kenya in 2014.

Kipchoge’s best timing stands at 2:03:05, the world’s third-fastest marathon time which he set at the London marathon in April, 2016. However, the two-hour barrier has still not been broken and remains an elusive myth for runners all around the world.

The goal is to run faster than 1:59:59, thus effectively at a startling speed of 4min 34sec per mile.

What next?

The two-time London marathon champion has revealed that he has planned to forgo the attempt to a third successive London marathon title, as well as the IAAF World Championship in April and August respectively. He wants to concentrate and focus entirely on the sub-two hour attack.

Sportskeeda’s take

The sub-two hour attack is an incredible goal and that Kipchoge is willing to forgo so much indicates the significance of this challenge. Touching something that no human has ever touched, challenging the impossible, that is what this is all about. The stakes will never be higher.