IDBI Federal New Delhi Marathon 2017 unveils surprises for Delhiites

Extends the registration date to Feb 12, 2017 and introduces a new 10k Timed Run category.

by Press Release News 03 Feb 2017, 15:18 IST

After the resounding success of the IDBI Federal Kolkata Full Marathon 2017 last week and due to the growing interest of Delhiites, the organisers have decided to extend the deadline for IDBI Federal New Delhi Marathon 2017 registrations to Feb 12, 2017 giving running enthusiasts a chance to participate in this edition of the race. The IDBI Federal New Delhi Marathon 2017 will take place on February 26, 2017.

So far, 8000 runners have registered for the marathon event. The prize money to be won for this event is INR. 27 Lakhs across various categories. Entry fee for the Full Marathon is INR 1400, Half Marathon is INR 1200 and the 5K Swacch Bharat Run is INR 600.

A new 10K Timed Run category is also introduced for the Marathon and entry fee for the same is INR 850. Through the 5K Swacch Bharat Run, IDBI Federal Life Insurance aims to promote the message of a clean and green India.

In keeping with a strong sense of equality and sportsmanship, this unique event will be India’s first ‘inclusive’ marathon which will see differently-abled participants run alongside other marathoners.

Sachin Tendulkar is the face of IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon 2017. The company has also launched a new film #DikhaDoDilli a fun film that challenges Delhiites to run for the city’s pride. The film tries to capture this passion and love the citizen’s share for Delhi. Delhiites are always up for a challenge and when it's about upholding their city's pride, they unite to make an impression. Click here to view the video https://youtu.be/Oj1DyrbkF4s

The IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon 2017 will flag off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Online registrations can be done through the event website http://newdelhimarathon.com/