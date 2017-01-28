Over 8,000 ready to run the inaugural edition of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon

NEB Sports to organise inaugural edition of the event.

by Press Release News 28 Jan 2017, 16:27 IST

Over 8,000 are set to run at the inaugural edition of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon. The event is scheduled in the City of Joy on Sunday, January 29, 2017. While runners from the city are eyeing the finish line on race day, IDBI Federal Life Insurance and NEB Sports look to relay the message of health and fitness across the country. Red Road will serve as both the start and finish line for the marathon.

The inaugural edition of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon will start at 05.00 am, and will witness 800 runners racing to the finish line; followed by the Half Marathon which begins at 6.30 am. The Timed 10K, witnessing 3000 runners, and Apollo Gleneagles 5K Run Touching Lives with 3000 participants will commence at 7:30 am and 9:00 am respectively, on Sunday. The runners of these races will compete for a podium finish, the total prize money for which is Rs 10 lacs.

Approximately 900 volunteers will help make the run safe and easy. 9 water and aid stations, 4 medical stations, and sufficient mobile toilets will be located along the course. The runners will pass through iconic locations in Kolkata including the Eden Garden, Victoria Memorial, Kolkata High Court, St. Paul’s Cathedral and many more on their way to the finish line.

Speaking about the inaugural edition, Mr. Vighnesh Shahane, CEO, IDBI Federal Life Insurance said, “I am absolutely delighted to see the city of Kolkata host the marathon this year. After the rousing success of the IDBI Federal marathons across India over the past two years we look forward to this edition and wish it a great success. We hope that people of Kolkata would come out in support and embrace the message of a healthier lifestyle.”

Face of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon, Sachin Tendulkar, said, “Kolkata has a glorious past and is a city with a soul. I am sure Kolkatans, who are passionate and proud about their culture; are excited about joining the ever-growing health and fitness revolution of the country.

“After having seen the great running spirit at IDBI Federal Mumbai Half Marathon, I look forward to witness the fitness fervour of this magnificent city. I wish all participants the very best as they take to the streets and give everything to this footrace.”

Race Director, Nagaraj Adiga, said, “After successful races in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Goa, it is our pleasure to have a marathon in Kolkata. The beautiful route through various heritage buildings and Hooghly river will give every runner a flavour of Kolkata. It is heartening to see many runners traveling from outside Kolkata to participate in the race. We thank the Army, Police, KMC and West Bengal Athletics Association for their valuable support in executing the event.”

This year Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals has come forward as a Wellness Partner and will take care of the runners in case of any emergencies during the race. Approximately 20 no of doctors, 25 paramedics and 60 physios will be present along with 6 Ambulances located on route.

The Expo will continue to remain open at Stephen Hall, Stephen Court, 18A, Park Street, Kolkata 700071, where thousands of runners across the city have collected their bibs from and other enthusiastic runners are coming forward to register to run the marathon on the streets of Kolkata.

Sachin Tendulkar, the Face of the Event will flag off all races on Sunday. The cricketing maestro is also face of the event for the IDBI Federal Life Insurance marathons in Mumbai and New Delhi.