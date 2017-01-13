Ready for a Marathon? A complete guide to make you run faster

Certainly, running is not easy. You may have heard people saying, “I just can’t run”? It is true that endurance sports call for both mental and physical prowess and the marathon is one of them. The new year rolls in with a number of marathons on its calendar; and if you are planning to run one, here is a must follow guide.

Let’s first understand the benefits of running

Non-runners view running as a tedious, painstaking, and an exhausting form of exercise that should not be done unless you want to shed extra kilos and get in shape. However, the post-workout panting and muscle soreness can do more than just toning up. Not only marathon comes light on the pocket, but the advantages which follow are also innumerable. Let’s lace up and hit the pavement to chase the following key benefits:

Maintain good heart condition: To achieve a high level of cardio-respiratory fitness, the body needs a proper supply of oxygen to muscles. An individual who is habitual in running marathons is more efficient in oxygen consumption.

Curtail stress: Running marathon alleviates stress and anxiety. Even marathons are good to sharpen focus and release muscle tension.

Fight depression: Marathons release beta endorphins and neurotransmitters which are produced in the pituitary gland and boost good health and well-being.

Cut down fats: By running, you can cut excess fats in your body.

Things to do Weeks before a Big –Run: Go for a health checkup: If you or your family have a history of heart diseases, diabetes, or high cholesterol, do a treadmill test before running. You can even go for an echocardiogram to rule out possibilities of any heart complications before the marathon. If your body gives out any signals or you develop a chest pain or if you’re breathing too hard, stop running right away. Running is good for your overall body health, but it is equally necessary to listen to your body.

Don’t try anything new: It’s been months you’ve been practicing for the race and taking good care of yourself— right from nutrition, equipment training to your footwear. Stick to what you’ve been doing and restrain from trying anything new at the last moment. Even if other athletes are trying a different fitness regime or superfoods before a big run, don’t follow them. Adhere to what your body is habituated to doing.

Run before the D-day: Most of the athletes follow the taper rule before the D-day; however, you should do a bit of jogging before the race. Avoid taking a day off before the run. A 30-40-minute run is advised.

Get enough sleep: Don’t do arduous workouts prior to the run to save all your energy. Your priority should be to get enough sleep to recover and repair from the strain. To feel fresh, catch the daily dose of shut-eye.

Prepare your mind: Usually, the first few miles of the race float by but you need more strength and power when the real race starts. So, prepare your mind for the upcoming race.

Things to do before a marathon: Here are some things which you should do to ensure that you finish the race without hurdles: Get up early: Even if you don’t like getting out of your bed before dawn, get up early to give yourself enough time to eat breakfast and get ready to avoid any last-minute rush.

Eat breakfast: You’ve probably heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And, it becomes more important when it is the morning of the marathon. Unlike short races, marathons challenge your fuel reserves and therefore, fill yourself up with a good breakfast which should have a high amount of carbohydrates.

Wear familiar sports gear: One of the biggest mistakes you can make on a race day is to wear fancy and new kicks. Even if your new shoes are of the same brand that you’ve been wearing, don’t wear them at the last moment. Note, if you’ve been training in an old shoe for a few months, you can buy new shoes for yourself. But make sure that you purchase them at least three weeks before your race and go for a long run in them.

Hydrate yourself: As your muscles need water to contract, start drinking early and often. You can have one sports drink to get some extra electrolytes. Alcoholic beverages are a big no. Wear the right fitness gear: Your performance largely depends on your gear. Old running shoes could result in injuries and therefore, wear good quality shoes and socks to ensure there are no painful blisters. Make sure your shoes are spacious as foot expands while running. Also, plaster your nails to save the nails from compression. Pick sports jersey with air pores and tracks/shorts which are comfortable to wear.

Take a chill pill: As the marathon nears, being nervous is inevitable. However, keep aside all your nervousness and energies and relax a few days before the run. Stress and anxiety may burn you up psychologically, which will diminish your mental reserves before the race. So, don’t press your panic button!

Stock on carbohydrates: As only a few days left for your race, eat lots of carbohydrate-rich food to fuel your body. Stay away from a fat-rich or protein-rich diet at this point of time.

Crucial points to remember on the day of a marathon: Running a marathon not only entails physical fitness, but mental strength also. Here are some tips that should be considered to win mental battles while running: First 10 miles Start slow: When you start your race, you’ll feel strong and confident, but you should try to hold yourself back. Running the first half slower than the second half (also known as negative split) is the sure shot way to have an enjoyable marathon. You are here to run for yourself so don’t fret if you see a lot of people passing you. Have you heard that phrase, “slow and steady wins the race”, so stick to that and start out slow. It is tempting to start high-fiving spectators and jumping up and down while passing friends. You will have all the energy to do such activities during the first ten miles, but you should conserve your energy—physical+ mental—for the successful completion of your marathon.

11-20 miles Break distance: Breaking up the marathon in smaller segments will make the distance more manageable.

Stay mentally strong: This is the period during which your mental strength will be on a real test. Don’t give into periods of self-doubt and discomfort. Remember, all your efforts and training and have faith in yourself.

Beat boredom: Do whatever it takes you to keep your mind occupied, like singing songs or talking to other runners.

Think beyond your body: At this stage, you’ll be feeling a bit of discomfort, pain and tiredness. So, let your mind take over your body and divert your mind towards spectators, other runners, and the surrounding.

Set and achieve the small milestones: Set small milestones and continue to break up the course mile by mile. Keep reminding yourself what you have sacrificed to reach this stage and how you’ve fought through fatigue during your training and how you can now overcome it.

21 miles or onwards Think beyond your body: At this stage, you’ll be feeling a bit of discomfort, pain and tiredness. So, let your mind take over your body and divert your mind towards spectators, other runners, and the surrounding. Set and achieve the small milestones: Set small milestones and continue to break up the course mile by mile. Keep reminding yourself what you have sacrificed to reach this stage and how you’ve fought through fatigue during your training and how you can now overcome it. Things to do after running a marathon: Congratulations, you have done it! Now here are the steps to follow after that: Keep walking after the finish line: Remember your body is still in the marathon mode and a sudden halt is not good for you. Let your body transits slowly after the marathon and therefore, walk ahead after crossing the finish line even if it is a few metres.

Eat some protein items: Nutrition is as imperative as hydrating your body after a workout. So, eat a small snack like a banana, energy bar or some protein shake, and after a few hours, you can have a heavy meal.

Take an ice bath: A good way to prevent muscle soreness is to take an ice bath. Immerse your lower body part in an ice water for approximately 15 minutes.

Keep a watch on your running routine for the next few weeks: Give your body ample time to recover from the marathon and jump back into the game for more. For at least five days after the race, avoid running and cross training. Do simple stretches to increase the blood flow to your muscles. After that, you can start with easy runs and some light cross training. Simple stretching exercises are also good to increase blood flow to your muscles.