Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017: Mumbai runs together to bring city to a positive halt

How the biggest marathon in the country is organized and run

The 2017 Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon (SCMM) 2017 brought out the best in Mumbai as it saw a convergence between athletes and citizens, who came together to produce a stunning spectacle on last Sunday. Every year this mega event attracts citizens and athletes from various walks of life, to compete and be part of this culturally diverse social movement.

This year’s marathon witnessed a healthy mix of people coming from all over the country running in the 5 race categories, running against the backdrop of the stunning Worli Seaface promenade.

The stage was set as the African athletes dominated the proceedings in Elite categories by winning both men’s and women’s races. While Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu won the men’s race with a timing of 2:09:32, Bornis Kitur from Kenya took home honours in the women’s category, finishing in 2:29:02.

The Indian men’s race was particularly thrilling and went down to the wire with Olympian Kheta Ram winning (2:19:51) ahead of Bahadur Singh Dhoni (2:19:57). On the other hand, the women’s race was pretty much a one-sided affair with Maharashtra’s Jyoti Gawte winning comfortably (2:50:53).

The stars behind the camera

To bring to life such an event requires mammoth logistical support requires a team of experts that ensure that the event takes its shape even before the race begins. For the last 14 years, the worlds-leading international express service provider DHL has been the official Logistics Partner of the SCMM.

Until the last runner crosses the finish line, DHL has been ensuring smooth on ground logistic movement with robust planning and precision. Given its top class credibility and experience, DHL guaranteed perfect handling of proceedings. Shipments in large quantities were imported from Netherlands (sports equipment) and United Kingdom (broadcast equipment).

“I am really happy with the way things have been carried out here and this is one of the best managed races I have taken a part in. This is the perfect environment for any athlete to be running a marathon and all things are done in the best possible manner. Mumbai is a great city and it has a spirit unlike any other in the country. This spirit is on show during an event like SCMM.” - An athlete said, talking about the marathon and its organizers.

DHL’s experience in organizing races is second to no other logistics company in the world and the success of SCMM, year after year, is a reflection of the same. In an event involving half-a-lac people, it is important to ensure everything is perfect to the T and DHL does it in some style. While the marathon took place on Sunday, work and distribution of necessities had started a long back and the race day was a mere culmination of the incredible efforts put in by the organizers.

Glam quotient

SCMM, being organized in the city of celebs and CEOs, has its fair share of famous attendees, including face of the race John Abraham, Juhi Chawla, Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani, Anand Mahindra and Sonali Bendre. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Indian Sports Minister Vijay Goel was also present at the 2017 SCMM, thereby ensuring political presence as well.

Events like Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon act as great unifying factors for people in times when no one has time for others. Not only does a marathon like this bring together the oneness in citizens of a city, it also proves that big events can be held with complete peace and harmony. Right from the people’s conduct to the management, all aspects about 2017 SCMM were perfect and that could be best summarized by the smiles on everyone’s faces.