Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon: Not just another run

What sets SCMM apart from the other marathons

Last season the Jabong Cheer Zone saw dhols welcome the runners – one of many things that set the SCMM apart!

Cometh 15th January, cometh runners from all across the world to Mumbai. Athletes from all around the world will come together to compete in the 2017 Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon (SCMM) – the 14th edition of the event, which will witness over 42,000 runners sweat it out in the capital of Maharashtra.

Charitable Cause

Regarded as Asia's most prestigious marathon, the race today epitomizes Mumbai’s spirit as a city, carrying with it an essence of hope and inspiration to achieve larger good in the form of a charitable cause. From a charity perspective, the marathon has risen exponentially since its opening edition, in which it collected a modest INR 1.44 crores. According to reports, this figure is estimated to reach INR 30 crores this year with over five hundred NGOs already registered with United Way Mumbai.

“The Mumbai Marathon has two sides. One is the sports side and the other, softer side, is charity,” Jayanti Shukla, CEO of United Way Mumbai, the event’s philanthropy partner rightly pointed out while speaking to The Hindu.

Entertainment

To ensure a healthy mix of fun and entertainment, Jabong, the retail partner of SCMM 2017, has gone all out to ensure that the upcoming race be a memorable one.

There will be an entertainment line-up on stage for participants and spectators. In addition to this, there was also a pre-race expo. At Jabong’s stall, you could equip yourselves with the best possible gear as MS Dhoni’s brand Seven, and Danish giants Hummel, exclusively available at Jabong, showcased their equipment. Products from sportswear majors Asics were also available at the stall.

A still from the expo at the 2017 Standard Charrtered Mumbai Marathon

A Run-Fest

As for the competition part of it, Ethiopia’s Ayele Abshero and Dinknesh Mekash will head the elite fields at the 14th SCMM. Indian athletes, who will be vying for the prize money of $384,000, include Kheta Ram, Mohd. Yunus, Elam Singh, Jyoti Gawate, Monica Raut and Monica Athare.

Kheta Ram, who finished 26th at the Rio Olympics with a timing of 2h 15’ 26”, is all set to better his time on home soil.

A source of inspiration

Another unique runner to keep an eye out for is 103-year-old Dagadu Bhamre from Malegaon who will feature in the senior citizen category. The veteran has been prepping for the marathon with 4 km walks on a daily basis and running 4-5 kms twice a week. He is an inspiration to anyone willing to take up running, regardless of what stage they are at in their life.

David Rudisha is the International Event Ambassador of SCMM 2017. The 8-year-old Kenyan middle-distance runner who is the reigning Olympic and world 800 m champion will encourage the participants to give their best. Having previously visited the country as Airtel Delhi Half Marathon event ambassador, Rudisha seemed to be excited about his return.

“I am delighted to be a part of the prestigious Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon. After experiencing first-hand the warm hospitality and talent at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, I look forward to my visit in Mumbai,” Rudisha was quoted as saying to PTI.

Further highlighting the stature that the SCMM has risen to in the past few years, he added, “I am very happy to be associated with an event that has taken India, and indeed the rest of the world, by storm and helped ignite the running movement in India. l hope my presence will serve as an inspiration to all participants.”

Run in Costume Contest

One of the biggest attractions of the race would be Jabong’s Run in Costume contest on race day at Azad Maidan. Participants are encouraged to showcase their creativity by dressing up in any costume they like, promoting the cause of their run. To put the icing on the cake, renowned fashion designer and BJP Spokesperson Ms. Shaina N.C. will be present at the stage to decide the winners based on the most original costume on display.

Health and Safety

There will be 500 volunteers present at the event to avoid any health hazards. These will include medical staff from the Asian Heart Institute alongside 11 ambulances that will travel to-and-fro on the route. In addition to this, provisions have been made for 2 base camps that will have a total strength of 60 beds.

Looks like the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon is all set to be a roaring success.