Usain Bolt loses 2008 relay Olympic gold medal after teammate tests positive

Usain Bolt's teammate Nesta Carter's sample was tested positive.

Nesta Carter (R of Usain Bolt) tested positive in a doping test by IOC

What's the news?

In a rather shocking development, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has been stripped of his 4x100m relay gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics after his teammate and compatriot Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance. According to reports, Nesta’s sample was one of over 450 samples that were chosen for retesting by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2016.

Nesta Carter, who was Bolt’s teammate at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, tested positive after his sample was found containing methylhexaneamine, which is a banned stimulant. Other teammates of Bolt’s who have been stripped of their gold medals include Michael Frater, Asafa Powell and Dwight Thomas. Incidentally, Carter was also Usain Bolt's teammate during the 2012 Olympics and three World Championships (2011, 2013 and 2015).

In case you didn’t know...

Usain Bolt became the first man in history to achieve the “triple treble” of 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, his teammate testing positive has dented his tally, which has become 8 now. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100m relay, Trinidad & Tobago finished second and Japan stood third. As a result of this, Trinidad and Tobago will be awarded the gold medal, Japan silver and Brazil bronze.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by BBC, a test took place on the evening of the final in Beijing but there was nothing suspicious found in the sample. However, after IOC decided to retest around 450 samples, they found Carter’s sample containing something suspicious in nature. Notably, concerned auhtorities in Jamaica, along with Nesta Carter, were informed about the latter's Sample B being tested.

Sportskeeda’s take

There are no words in which can be used to describe the disappointment Usain Bolt must have felt following this news. Bolt is arguably the greatest track and field athlete of all time along with being a symbol of pure class, dignity and clean sportsmanship. For him to be associated with anything related to doping is quite shameful and Bolt’s fans will be livid about the entire matter.

As far as Nesta Carter is concerned, he could well become one of the most hated men in history of Jamaican sport, which has long been a conveyor belt of sprinting talent in recent times. Also, this development should also be a precedent that leads to stricter doping norms for athletes across the world.