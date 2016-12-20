I associate with brands I believe in, says Sania Mirza

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Tennis star Sania Mirza, who graced the launch of her sister Anam Mirza's Label Bazaar, says she associates with brands which she truly believes in.

Sania Mirza was present on Tuesday at the launch of the Third Season of The Label Bazaar Exhibition, helmed by the tennis star's sister Anam Mirza and her entrepreneur husband Akbar Rasheed.

"I am with my sister, which is probably the main reason for my association with this brand. But I always had a policy ... most of the time in my life, I've been associated with brands that I believed in, and I believe in this brand. So, that is also a big reason for me being here."

The Label Bazaar started three years ago and Sania Mirza has been a loyal partner with the exhibition.

"This is my third year with Label Bazaar. Anam came with the idea, and despite her being a journalism student, we trusted her vision.

"She found her partner for life in Akbar and this venture, and both of them have worked really hard. I am proud to be associated with this brand," she added.

Sania Mirza also observed that she does not understand fashion and credits her team and sister for making her look good.

"I have a really good team around me, which is why I try to look nice and presentable, but I have no idea about fashion.

"I really don't get it. I just understand what's comfortable, and also believe in my sister and my stylist," she said.

