Watch: Roger Federer swept over by emotions on meeting Mirka after the final

The moment, which was captured on video, shows how strong the bond between the two is.

Behind every successful man is there is a woman.

This age-old saying proved to be true yet again.

Following his three-and-a-half hours ordeal on the court, 2017 Australian Open champion Roger Federer could barely hold back his emotions after his victory over age-old nemesis Rafael Nadal. But it was in the tunnel, where he met his wife, Mirka, the true enormity of his achievement came back to him.

Federer had to ‘out-Rafa’ (as John McEnroe had put it) Nadal, against whom he had a terrible record, especially in Grand Slam finals. The shadows of the 2009 Australian Open final were looming large, but the Swiss maestro emerged victorious at last winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Video: Behind the scenes of the Fedal rivalry

Mirka, who was as usually seated in team Federer’s box, rode every moment of the tense final. Evidently, she looked very nervous throughout the match, biting her fingernails and cheering for her husband. Frequently, she could be found leaning over the courtside barrier, in what seems to be her current favourite position.

Federer and Mirka after the match

Of course, this not the first time that Mrs Federer has had to sit through a Grand Slam final, but given her husband’s last major was at Wimbledon some five years back, one could understand the tension. Her emotions continued to ebb and flow as the match wore on from the first set, to the second and then later into a fifth.

Although Mirka, herself, was a professional tennis player, she could not bare to look at the proceedings and covered her eyes with her hands. However, as her better half managed to break Nadal’s serve twice to take the lead, Mirka rose high out of her seat to applaud.

After having collected his trophy, and delivered his speech, Federer was greeted by his wife. The couple engaged in an emotional embrace which clearly showed just how much the win meant. Federer could not hide the smile as he walked towards Mirka, his 18th Grand Slam trophy in hand and racquet bag over his shoulder.

After the passionate hug, Mirka appeared to whisper something in the 35-year-old’s ear and then kissed her husband. The couple shared another long embrace before Mirka eventually let her beau out of her grasp. She had to as the team and the sponsors were waiting to congratulate him.

The moment, which was captured on video, shows how strong the bond between the two is and how important a role Mirka has had to play in her husband’s successful career.

Roger Federer's box reacts to his win pic.twitter.com/5pSn58g6ty — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 29, 2017