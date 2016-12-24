Dangal wins battle against demonetisation, registers big first day collections

Dangal is a wrestling drama based on the real-life story of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters

Can the Aamir Khan starrer, “Dangal” go onto become the biggest hit of the year or will it be reduced to a second place behind Salman Khan’s “Sultan” claiming the top honour? Going by the way of collections so far, it has registered business worth Rs. 29.78 crore on Day One itself, which included Rs 59 lakh from its Tamil and Telugu versions. ‘Dangal,’ hit theatres on Friday, December 23.

Also Read: Dangal review: An intense, emotional and near-perfect wrestling journey that you absolutely must take

The movie which is based on the real-life story of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters, has Aamir Khan in the lead and has already recorded the second highest non-holiday opening ever, according to reports by Box Office India.

#Dangal wrestles demonetisation... Sets the BO on fire... Ends the lull phase... Fri 29.78 cr [incl 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

In the current scenario of demonetisation, wherein many people are facing a cash crunch, Dangal has wrestled past the issue, and according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in the first 3 days.

#Dangal Sat and Sun biz will be higher... Word of mouth is terrific... Expected to cross 100 cr mark in first 3 days... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

Released across 4000 plus screens, the wrestling drama has now become the second highest opener after ‘Sultan’ which released a day prior to Eid and saw an opening of Rs 36.59 crore. A rare thread that binds the two films is the fact that both the movies have wrestling at the crux of the storyline.

Another record that the flick has registered is that it is the second-highest grosser amongst all Aamir Khan films, leaving behind ‘PK’ (Rs. 25.45 crore) but not going past ‘Dhoom 3’ which had seen Rs.32.48 crores coming in.

Based in a Haryanvi setting, the Nitish Tiwari directed movie has done well in all sectors of North India especially in East Punjab and Delhi NCR as compared to the relatively lower numbers in Eastern India (West Bengal, Bihar etc) and Gujarat.

Also Read: The real 'Dangal': The story of the real struggle of the Phogat sisters under 'coach' Mahavir Singh Phogat

The film which released on a non-holiday saw around 75% occupancy in the morning shows and has been performing spectacularly well in the international markets as well.

Critics have called the film actor Aamir Khan’s best performance till date, even better than Lagaan. A true story based on the inspiring life of Mahavir Phogat and his two elder daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat, Dangal depicts the journey of a lion-hearted father who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers.