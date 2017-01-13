WWE News: Shawn Michaels declines possibility of an in ring return

Many believed the Heart Break Kid will be a part of Royal Rumble this year.

13 Jan 2017

There were rumours of Shawn wrestling AJ Styles at Royal Rumble

What's the story?

If Shawn Micheals' latest appearance on Raw did one thing, it was to raise the expectations of fans who wanted to see the Heart Break Kid wrestle in a WWE ring once again at the Royal Rumble PPV.

However, in a recent interview with TMZ, he was asked about the rumours of him wrestling again and unfortunately, the former World Champion nixed all speculations of an in-ring return. Here is HBK’s interview:

In case you didn't know...

After an illustrious career, Shawn Micheals retired from pro-wrestling after losing in a Streak vs. Career match to the Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. Since then he has made a number of appearances on WWE Television but has not wrestled in any match.

Micheals last appeared on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw where he was present to promote his new movie. Due to the Royal Rumble being mentioned several times in his latest promo, many thought that the former DX member was hinting towards a possible return at the upcoming PPV.

The heart of the matter

The Royal Rumble PPV this year will be held in San Antonio, Texas. Given that it's a PPV known for surprising returns and San Antonio is also the hometown of Shawn Micheals, many believed that we could see the former WWE star return for one more match at the event later this month.

However, when asked if we would see him wrestling ever again during the short interview, the former wrestler replied:

"No, not if I can help it."

What's next?

While it's WWE and things could always change, Shawn has kept his promise to not wrestle again, since his last match against the Undertaker about six years ago. So the possibilities of seeing him inside a WWE Ring in a wrestling capacity, that too as soon as the Royal Rumble later this month, does not look so bright at the moment.

SportsKeeda's take

As a fan, it's a bit disappointing to hear that we may not get to see Shawn wrestling ever again, let alone at Royal Rumble. However, given that Royal Rumble, this year will feature stars such as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, we can still hope for it to be a memorable PPV.

