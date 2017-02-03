WWE News: Steve Austin reveals his thoughts on Roman Reigns entering at #30 in the Royal Rumble match

Reigns is next speculated to take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Roman Reigns has become one of the most polarising superstars in WWE

What’s the story?

In the 400th episode of the Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed his thoughts on Roman Reigns entering at number 30 at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Here’s what Steve Austin said during the podcast:

"Roman Reigns was the setup guy because you just knew that he [Orton] was going to win that match when those three guys were in there. It popped me because it came out of the blue, but I don't really know where they go with this because he [Orton] hasn't really been in the title picture. It popped me because Roman Reigns didn't win and that was the obvious setup. When Orton won, I got satisfaction out of the win. I can't complain about the finish."

In case you didn’t know...

The former WWE wrestler who goes by the alias of Stone Cold has won 19 championships throughout his career. Winning six WWF Championship titles, two WWF Intercontinental Champion titles and four WWF Tag Team Championships, he is the fifth Triple Crown champion in WWE history.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 by Vince McMahon, Steve Austin has won the royal rumble thrice (in 1997, 1998, 2001).

The heart of the matter

Speaking about Reigns, the 52-year-old wrestler turned pundit acknowledged that 'The Big Dog' is improving and would need more time to become a complete performer. Austin further added:

“I think he's coming into his own, though. And I don't think he's where he needs to be right now. I just still maintain, man, he's just a good looking guy, great body, he [has] got a presence. Needs to work on the promos, but I think his words are coming a little bit more [naturally]. I think he's starting to finally get a sense.”

What’s next?

Following the events at the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble, it is speculated that The Undertaker and Roman Reigns will collide at WrestleMania 33. Also, according to Ringsidenews the bout is a must-do for Vince McMahon and WWE has two months to put together a credible story for Roman Reigns and The Undertaker to tell at WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

However, doubt remains over The Phenom’s impending injury. Reigns have already proven himself to be an elite big match performer, and the contest would give the fans yet another incredible match in The Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania catalogue.

