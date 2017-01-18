WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle to get involved in on-screen WWE angles

It is speculated that Kurt Angle will be part of on-screen storylines in some way!

by Riju Dasgupta News 18 Jan 2017, 20:33 IST

Kurt Angle may involve himself in WWE storylines, moving forward

What’s the story?

It was recently announced by WWE that Olympian Kurt Angle would be the first entrant in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017. According to cagesideseats.com, it is being speculated that thanks to the nomination, Kurt Angle will be part of on-screen storylines for WWE.

At the same time, it wasn't made clear whether this would be in the role of an in-ring competitor or non-competing talent. Based on these rumours, fans who have clamoured for Angle’s return should be happy indeed.

In case you didn’t know...

Shortly after winning his Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics, Kurt Angle signed to WWE and subsequently became one of the most beloved and highly respected characters of WWE’s Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras.

With many personal demons, including issues with addiction and several health concerns, Angle asked for his release in 2006. He went on to TNA, NJPW and other promotions in the independent circuit, and had a hall of fame worthy career outside of the WWE as well.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle has perennially been considered one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time, and fans have forever wanted him to return to WWE for one more wrestling run. Angle himself has fuelled these rumours on several occasions and expressed interest in working with younger talent from the company such as Rusev, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

The Hall of Fame induction is a great way for Angle to make his way back to the world's largest wrestling promotion and work with the younger guys.

What’s next?

With the Royal Rumble approaching, there is immense speculation that Angle himself will be part of the star-studded event at the Alamodome. As a result of his various health concerns, The Royal Rumble match is safe for Kurt Angle to be a part of.

There is also speculation that he may replace Mick Foley as the General Manager of Raw; when Foley takes time off for health reasons. We’ll bring you the latest news in the coming weeks, as the angles play out.

Sportskeeda’s take

It would be a shame if Kurt Angle, a man who’s still putting on great matches isn’t made a part of any on-screen storylines. We’re certain that these rumours are true. It’s true!

