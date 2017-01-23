WWE Rumors: WWE Latin American Championship tournament coming soon

Could we see a WWE Latin American Championship coming soon?

Triple H is already planning for expansion of more tournaments

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, the WWE is already planning to expand its tournaments to other foreign countries; namely Latin America and Asia.

WWE is sending out fan surveys again, including one to fans in Mexico asking about content from local promotions and a tournament-style Lucha show, which is seen as an indicator that a WWE Latin American Championship Tournament may be on the docket soon.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE has only had its main focus in the United States, but with the growth of the company thanks to the WWE Network, it is steadily growing in other parts of the globe now.

As with the recent success of the United Kingdom tournament, it is now being reported that the WWE is looking to expand into Latin America and Asia, in order to bring out the best talents from the regions.

This was taken moments after the start of the @WWEUK #WWEUKCT.

An awesome two days in Blackpool at the LOUD Empress Ballroom. #tbt pic.twitter.com/X7AMrsn3WU — Triple H (@TripleH) January 19, 2017

The heart of the matter

Wrestlers from the Latin America region have previously been known only as high-flying Lucha libre stars. However, with the recent development of 205 Live, the WWE is looking to expand beyond that realm of wrestling, and focus on the best talent possible with all different forms of athletic ability.

At 19 years old, who doesn't think @Tyler_Bate is the future of this industry? Congratulations! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/cPY61ZtOOP — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

What’s next?

Triple H appears to continue to be busy recruiting the best possible talent to fill out roster spots. NXT, with the call-ups that happen after Wrestlemania time, is always looking to find new stars for the show, 205 Live is still new and looking for new talent to fill out the roster to keep it fresh and growing.

Triple H also noted on the Wrestling Compadres podcast that he will be starting a Women’s Tournament division that will most likely debut during summer.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Is too much wrestling a good or bad thing? 205 Live is still in its infancy, but it doesn’t appear Triple H will be slowing down. With the most recent success of the UK Tournament, and now the talks of expanding to Asia and Latin America, it’s no wonder that Triple H was put into this position to see the company grow.

Ratings may be down here in the States, but that doesn’t mean it’s the same in other parts of the world. If he continues to expand it in other parts of different countries like he is doing, it’s a major plus for the wrestling industry and a major plus for the WWE Network that continues to grow with new content.

