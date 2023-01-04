"Hope Tony Khan let him retire peacefully" - Twitter urges 3-time WWE World Champion to call it quits after disappointing update on AEW future 

Fans have reacted to the worrying news that Jeff Hardy may not return to the ring at all after his thus far brief run in AEW.

The Charismatic Enigma left WWE abruptly despite being touted for a program with Roman Reigns. There were said to be concerns over his relationship with substance abuse as has been the case for years. He later debuted in AEW, reuniting with his older brother, Matt, and turning back the clock in tag team action.

However, Jeff was arrested for DUI and subsequently suspended. A tag team title match, and reportedly a planned tag title run, were both nixed as a result. He is yet to return to either the ring or AEW in any capacity, but his brother has provided updates for fans.

His latest update was a worrying one, with the former ECW Champion unable to confirm he has plans to return at all. Fans have since reacted to the news, with some devastated that the legend may have to bow out in such a way. Others expressed well wishes for the former world champion but accepted that he has to do the best for his health.

The Hardys defeated the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing 2022. They later made their case for the tag titles, and it was announced they would be challenging for the belts in a three-way match against Jurassic Express and the Bucks.

Following his arrest, Jeff and Matt were pulled from the match and the Young Bucks won the titles.

Matt Hardy has since reunited with Private Party in AEW

Matt was left without direction after Jeff's abrupt absence but has likewise reunited with familiar faces recently. Despite them turning on the veteran just months previously, Hardy and Private Party reunited after they were cast aside by Andrade and the AFO.

The trio have since been locked into servitude to Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, and The Firm. Whenever they step out of line, Ethan Page hasn't shied away from punishments and financial sanctions, going further to punish Private Party as a way of punishing Hardy further.

At times, it even looked as though Hardy was being pushed past his breaking point. But he has promised that the trio will find a way to be free soon.

