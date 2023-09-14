Major AEW star gets a new name on Dynamite

In a jaw-dropping moment on the latest episode of Dynamite, fans saw an AEW star getting a new name. The entity in question is none other than Konosuke Takeshita.

Don Callis made the announcement during an interview segment with Tony Schiavone. He said that Takeshita had surpassed being referred to simply as an "Ace" after beating Kenny Omega twice at All In in a six-man tag team match against Bullet Club Gold and in a singles match at All Out.

Callis announced that Konosuke Takeshita is officially known as 'The Alpha Konosuke Takeshita' on AEW Dynamite, following his recent victories against Omega.

Furthermore, Callis explained that the significance behind this new moniker is clear. Takeshita is no longer content with being the top dog; he's determined to claim everything in his path.

The segment didn't end there. Don Callis unveiled a portrait featuring none other than Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega, with a promise to break Omega's heart as Callis revealed Ibushi as the next target of Konosuke Takeshita.

The segment concluded with Callis driving a screwdriver through Ibushi's portrait, leaving fans eagerly waiting to see what's next for Takeshita.

