Reported date and location for AEW Full Gear this year

The latest buzz from the AEW suggests that the much-anticipated Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view is gearing up for a West Coast showdown.

As per the latest report from Fightful Select, AEW Full Gear is set on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in the City of Angels. Los Angeles will play host to the pay-per-view at the prestigious Kia Forum. The scheduling revelation has sparked speculation about the possible alteration of Collision, which would inevitably be impacted by Full Gear's Saturday slot.

Interestingly, initial discussions contemplated the prospect of shifting Full Gear to November 19 on a Sunday because All Elite Wrestling deliberately sidesteps Sunday pay-per-view scheduling to avert clashing with the NFL, notably the Jacksonville Jaguars' fixtures.

November 19 witnesses a home game for the Jaguars, playing against the Tennessee Titans, presenting a conflict Tony Khan aims to avoid. The promotion has historically shied away from organizing pay-per-view events on Sundays.

Tony Khan has emphasized his desire to avoid internal competition. As he also holds the role of Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars, owned by his father, Shahid Khan

Additionally, Fightful Select has also reported that forthcoming Full Gear's go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, will be at the Ontario, California.

Details for Full Gear have not been officially announced by the promotion yet, and it's important to note that all information is subject to potential changes.

