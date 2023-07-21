AEW look to be bringing in current champion for surprise debut this summer - Reports

AEW has brought in several high-profile talents from other companies as a way to showcase what the rest of the world has on offer, and it seems the company is looking to bring in a current champion for a surprise debut.

The current champion in question is current NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia, who is also one-third of the Artist of Stardom Champions in Japan alongside Thekla and Mai Sakura as part of the Donna del Mondo stable.

It was recently announced that the 29-year-old would be traveling to the United States to be part of the All-Star Junior Festival that is taking place on August 19, with the intention of having her wrestle a special exhibition match on the show.

However, that might not be the only stop on her travels around the United States, as Dave Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that NJPW and their owners Bushiroad (who also own Stardom) are trying to arrange something that could lead her to be on AEW TV while she's in the country.

AEW will be in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia between August 16 and August 23, before the company jets off to London to host the All In event at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

NJPW and Bushiroad have already done something similar as of late for the former World of Stardom Champion Utami Hayashishita, who appeared on the July 20 edition of ROH on HonorClub against Trish Adora. The match between Utami and Trish was taped after Utami had wrestled three shows for GCW over the previous week.

Giulia became the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion by defeating an AEW star

Giulia's name has already cropped up on AEW TV as of late, as she had to beat one of All Elite Wrestling's top female athletes to become the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion.

The 29-year-old defeated Willow Nightingale at the NJPW 'Independence Day' event on July 5, ending Willow's reign at just 45 days.

The current champion was then mentioned on an episode of Collision as it was revealed that Willow had sustained an injury during their match, which forced her scheduled match against Athena to be postponed.

