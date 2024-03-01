AEW stars are rejecting Tony Khan's creative plans - Reports

According to the latest reports, several AEW stars are not on the same page with CEO Tony Khan as far as their creative direction is concerned.

It is no secret that Tony Khan is the main man in AEW's creative team and is fully responsible for the conceptualization and execution of the storylines. His booking has slowly propelled All Elite Wrestling to become one of the biggest promotions in the world.

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that some stars are not on the same page with Khan regarding their creative plans. He added that if stars don't want to do something, Khan does not make them do it.

"People don't want to do something and Tony doesn't make them do it. There's a lot of this. People aren't gonna come forward and talk about it publicly, they will someday. This is one of those things where people will say I'm wrong now and then someday people are going to talk and you'll realise that I'm actually not wrong."

Alvarez further noted that there was a lot of "frustration."

"I hear about this every single day. Trying to put together these shows is just a whirlwind of 'Will this person do this? They don't want you? What can we do? Will you do it?'. There's a lot, a lot, a lot, of frustration." [H/T Cultaholic]

There are frustrations in Tony Khan's promotion reportedly

Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Live also noted that many AEW stars are frustrated with Tony Khan not informing them what to do in advance, also comparing it to WWE back in the day.

"I don't want to compare this to like WWE back in the day but it is very, very much like that and a lot of people are very frustrated because they don't find out the Tuesday before. Some people do, some people will know what they're doing because there are a couple of matches usually advertised in advance."

Alvarez further noted that most stars find out on the day of shows whether they are doing anything.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any changes in AEW's creative methods.

