Backstage details on AEW stars’ status for WrestleMania XL week - Reports

With WrestleMania XL being less than three weeks away, all eyes are on WWE and its biggest show of the year. Reports on how AEW stars will be operating on that week have now surfaced.

The Showcase of The Immortals has been a four-decade-long tradition by the Stamford-based promotion and stands as the most iconic of its annual shows to date. Several key moments in its history have happened at 'Mania. This has been acknowledged across the entire industry for years.

PWInsider Elite recently reported how AEW would be dealing with its talents on the week of WrestleMania. Tony Khan has previously been vocal about saying that he would never compete with the premium live event, and the only show he'll be managing this year would be ROH Supercard of Honor, a pay-per-view that has been running around this time since 2004, a tradition Khan plans to honor.

However, AEW stars are not completely prohibited from competing in general during this period. According to the aforementioned report, they can compete for partner promotions. They may also continue to make appearances at WrestleCon conventions or in-person signing events.

AEW to hold three-hour show tomorrow

Tomorrow night, it will be a special occasion for AEW, as both Dynamite and Rampage will be live on the same day, and right after the other. Fans will get to see the usual 2 hours of Dynamite, and immediately right after, one hour of Rampage.

This week, the promotion will be at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada. Headlining the show will be two Canadians, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, facing off for the third time for the TNT Championship.

The other title match of the night will see Kazuchika Okada try to go for his first singles title as he attempts to capture the Continental Championship from Eddie Kingston.

Other notable matches in the night can be seen in the infographic below.

Regarding major events, WWE is next, with WrestleMania XL just around the corner. The Tony Khan-led promotion's next major pay-per-view, Dynasty, will take place next month, a few weeks after The Show of Shows.

