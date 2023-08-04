AEW President Tony Khan is certainly an ambitious man. But if two of All Elite Wrestling's upcoming events perform as well as expected, he will have achieved something that Vince McMahon never could.

Over the past few months, many fans have wondered what the viewing situation for the All In event at Wembley Stadium would be like, given the fact that the All Out pay-per-view takes place just one week later.

It has since been confirmed that All In will air live on pay-per-view on August 27th. This not only makes 2023 the year with the most AEW pay-per-view events, but Tony Khan will be hosting two PPVs a week apart from each other for the first time.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy



This implies that All In and All Out will be two separate PPV buys. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/ve18DF19zs Comcast is expected to air #AEWAllIn as a $50 PPV per Meltzer.This implies that All In and All Out will be two separate PPV buys. Yikes.

According to Dave Meltzer in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, if All In and All Out do well, then Tony Khan will have succeeded at having two highly successful pay-per-views in the same week. This is something that Vince McMahon failed to do with Survivor Series and This Tuesday in Texas back in 1991:

"Two PPVs so close together was only done once in history, back in late 1991 by WWF. The second show, with a lower price, did about half of the first show, at the regular price. Vince McMahon at the time told us it was an experiment, with the idea of having a controversial finish on the first show leading to an immediate rematch in a feud with Hulk Hogan vs. Undertaker. At the time he had told us that the idea of shooting a hot angle needing a quick rematch was a PPV experiment. He had Hogan lose the title to Undertaker at Survivor Series with a controversial finish, leading to a rematch a week later. The results of the experiment were such that McMahon decided it didn’t work and never did it again," said Dave Meltzer.

WWE has done pay-per-views in the same week since 1991, with ECW's December To Dismember famously taking place a week after Survivor Series 2006, while Payback 2020 took place just seven days after SummerSlam. In both those cases, scheduling conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in the dates of those events.

Tony Khan has got his main event for AEW All In ready to go

As July turned to August, fans started to get a bit concerned at the fact that Tony Khan hadn't booked any matches for All In on August 27th. However, that all changed this past week on Dynamite as the 'Bromance of the Summer' is set to take center stage.

The main event of All In will be MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. The champion promised Cole a rematch following their blossoming friendship becoming so strong over the past few weeks.

Cole and MJF went to a time-limit draw on the June 14th edition of Dynamite, where if Cole won, he would have earned a shot at the 'Triple B.' But now that they will have 60 minutes rather than 30, who knows what Tony Khan could have up his sleeve?

Who will leave Wembley Stadium as the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!