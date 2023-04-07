Tony Khan could be forced to bring back 5-time WWE World Champion for AEW: All In

Tony Khan made the blockbuster announcement on AEW Dynamite that the company will be hosting the second-ever All-In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England. In order to fill the building, he needs to bring back one man.

The man in question is former AEW World Champion CM Punk. The straight-edge star hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since the post-show media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022.

Punk suffered a serious arm injury at the event, but his future with AEW has been up in the air due to his involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident with The Elite. The altercation led to his close friend and trainer, Ace Steel, getting fired from the company.

To even come close to filling Wembley Stadium, which for boxing and music events can hold up to approximately 100,000 people, Tony Khan will have to load the card with dream matches in order to get tickets moving.

Punk is someone who, despite his reputation as of late, is a dream match machine who is still yet to face some of AEW's best wrestlers. The obvious choice would be Kenny Omega due to both men being involved in the "Brawl Out" incident. But if we are being honest, it is by far the biggest match Tony Khan could book.

Neither man has ever crossed paths in All Elite Wrestling on-screen (off-screen is a different story), with many hoping that it will happen one day. If All-In is to be anywhere close to a sell-out, CM Punk needs to be involved in a big way.

Tens of thousands of tickets are already set to move for AEW: All In

The big question coming out of the announcement that All-In will take place at Wembley Stadium is a simple one: will it sell out? It is most certainly a daunting task considering at times, WWE has struggled to sell out WrestleMania.

But it seems that All Elite Wrestling is starting off on the right foot. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show has already garnered a possible 25,000 sign-ups for an early access code for tickets.

AEW's record attendance for an event was the inaugural "Grand Slam" event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which drew just over 20,000 fans. This means that on the pre-sale alone, this is already confirmed to be the highest-attended show in All Elite Wrestling history.

