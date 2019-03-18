76ers top Bucks despite Antetokounmpo's 52 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on an impressive offensive performance on Sunday but the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers,130-125.

Antetokounmpo filled it up, tallying 52 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists against the opposition, but Philadelphia had an abundance of scoring as well.

Joel Embiid guarded Antetokounmpo for portions of the contest, but could not contain him. However, he did manage to score 40 points and collect 15 rebounds of his own.

Jimmy Butler had his best scoring night since February 2, pouring in 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

Four members of Antetokounmpo's supporting cast reached double-digits in points in the absence of Malcolm Brogdon, who is recovering from a foot injury.

Philadelphia extended its winning streak to four games against the best team in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks (52-18) will have an opportunity to re-establish their footing against the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

Vucevic and Leonard light it up

Nikola Vucevic posted 27 points and 20 rebounds in Orlando Magic's 101-91 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kawhi Leonard's 33 points and 10 rebounds were not enough as the Toronto Raptors fell to Detroit Pistons 110-107.

Heats triumph despite Richardson's woes

Josh Richardson scored seven points on horrendous 2-of-17 shooting, but the Miami Heat topped the Charlotte Hornets 93-75.

Cauley-Stein lands play of the day

Willie Cauley-Stein hammered an alley-oop pass home for a slam in the Sacramento Kings' 129-102 thrashing of the Chicago Bulls.

Ben Simmons and Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanged momentous dunks down the stretch in Philadelphia's victory.

Giannis and Ben Simmons trade BIG SLAMS late as the @sixers top MIL on the road! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/6UrP9vT1eO — NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2019

Denver Nuggets (46-22) at Boston Celtics (43-27) 7:30 p.m. ET — Denver enters Monday riding a three-game winning streak and is second in the Western Conference standings. Boston has won two straight since being dominated by the LA Clippers earlier in the week. But the Nuggets could struggle, as they are just .500 on the road.