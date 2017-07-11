A remarkable gesture - Kerr praises Durant pay cut

Golden State kept just about every piece of their NBA championship roster, and even added a couple, thanks to Kevin Durant's selflessness.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 22:32 IST

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant

With some serious luck and a giant wage bill, the Golden State Warriors managed to keep just about every member of their NBA championship roster, and even added a couple of players.

That feat was achieved in no small part to Finals MVP Kevin Durant literally taking one for the team and accepting a $9.5million pay cut.

"I knew he was going to give up enough money to allow us to keep Andre (Iguodala) and Shaun (Livingston). I didn't know he was going to go beyond that. A remarkable gesture," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Bay Area News Group.

"I told him it reminded me a little bit of Tim Duncan and his time with the [San Antonio] Spurs. He made max money and then at key times in his career he took a little less so they could add a player here and there."

Stephen Curry cashed in this offseason with a five-year, $201 million deal that set an NBA record for about two weeks before James Harden topped it by nearly $30 million.

But with the flexibility Durant afforded Golden State, the front office was able to add Nick Young and Omri Casspi. As it stands, back-up center JaVale McGee is the only target remaining.

"The way the league works, the way the CBA works, it really kind of is up to the star player at key times to take a little haircut here and there," Kerr said.

"Whether that's fair or not, I don't know. But I do know that Tim knew it was dramatically helping his own career and KD understands the same thing. In the end, he's going to make a fortune in his career. Already has and he hopefully is going to win more titles and that's what he cares about."

Now we wait until next June to see if it was all worth it for Durant.