Bulls' Markkanen missing game against Blazers with fatigue

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 28 Mar 2019, 04:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen missed the Bulls' game Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers after remaining overnight in Toronto because of what the team called "extreme fatigue."

Markkanen was evaluated in the training room by the Bulls' medical staff and Toronto's team physician after exiting in the first half Tuesday night in a loss to the Raptors. He underwent more tests at a hospital following the game and remained in Toronto overnight.

Coach Jim Boylen said Markkanen was in his office at 2 p.m. Wednesday after being examined in Chicago and wanted to play against Portland. Boylen would not say which tests Markkanen underwent.

"Lauri's tough," Boylen said. "He's a competitive guy."

The 7-foot forward from Finland is averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in his second season.

Markkanen's injury is the latest in a long line for the Bulls this season. Leading scorer Zach LaVine (bruised right thigh, right knee tendinitis), Otto Porter Jr. (strained right rotator cuff) and Kris Dunn (back) were also unavailable on Wednesday. Wendell Carter Jr., Chandler Hutchison and Denzel Valentine are recovering from season-ending injuries.

The Bulls had veteran center Robin Lopez starting along with guards Antonio Blakeney and Shaquille Harrison and forwards Brandon Sampson and Wayne Selden Jr. starting on Wednesday.