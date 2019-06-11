Harden & Davis headline USA provisional World Cup squad

James Harden

James Harden and Anthony Davis are among 20 players selected for the United States' provisional squad ahead of the FIBA World Cup in China.

Kemba Walker, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton and Kevin Love are also some of the big-name players who will be vying for spots on the final 12-man roster when it is announced on August 17.

USA Basketball chairman and managing director Jerry Colangelo revealed the 20 players set to attend training camp in Las Vegas in August, a group from which the World Cup team will be selected.



Harrison Barnes, Bradley Beal, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Tobias Harris, CJ McCollum and Myles Turner return from USA's last squad, while six new additions are Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Paul Millsap, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and P.J. Tucker.

"We're pleased with the players who will be attending the 2019 USA Basketball National Team Training Camp, and we feel we will be able to select a strong team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup," Colangelo said.

"The majority of these players possess prior USA Basketball experience, and we know all of them are committed to representing their country and doing so in the manner expected by USA Basketball.

"Like past national team training camps, this group too possesses outstanding individual talents, while also boasting of excellent versatility and athleticism.

"We've been watching a lot of players during the NBA season and the six players who we've added to the National Team roster we feel are deserving of being part of our national team program."

Congratulations to Brook Lopez and @Khris22m on being selected to the @usabasketball 2019 Training Camp!!#FearTheDeer | pic.twitter.com/sL8RO8t8kv — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 10, 2019

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard are other possibilities after the NBA Finals, though LeBron James has already said he will not play in the tournament, which begins on August 31.

The Las Vegas training camp will run from August 5 until August 9. A further three days of training will be held in Los Angeles from August 13, with an exhibition match against Spain being played the day before the final selection is announced.

Gregg Popovich, USA head coach for the first time, said: "I am excited about getting to training camp in August and working with all of the players that have been selected.

"We've got an excellent cross-section of veteran USA Basketball and NBA players, as well as some exciting younger players who possess amazing versatility.

"I'm appreciative of commitment that our National Team players continue to make, and the eagerness of the new players to become involved.

"Selecting a 12-man team will be extremely difficult. But I look forward to working with all of the players, representing the United States and doing so in a manner that all Americans will hopefully rally behind."